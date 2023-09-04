Veteran organization receives $5,000 donation to start softball league

Note: This article contains reference to suicide.
The Echo Group Band of Brothers Arizona plans to start a new veteran softball league in Lake Havasu City and recently received a $5,000 donation to do so.
The league first started in California, where the organization was founded, and is now heading to Arizona. The opening game will take place at the end of September.
Co-President of the Echo Group Band of Brothers Stacy Lee explained that the first softball league originated with a marine veteran who tried to commit suicide by cop.
“The police officer happened to be an army vet, and saved his life that night by actually just being there for him,” Lee said. “They became friends, they started doing something as simple as playing softball together, and other veterans wanted to play with them, and I think within four months we had a full veterans league of seven different teams, men and women.”
Sunland Asphalt and Construction, a company out of Phoenix, partnered with the Havasu Youth Advisory Council to financially support the league.
Jerri Bracamonte, the advisor for the youth council, said they chose the community project because of its importance.
“Our veterans are valuable to this community and they wanted to help in any way they could,” Bracamonte said
Bracamonte's son Greg Hughes is a project engineer for Sunland and brought the Echo Group's need for a veteran softball league to Sunland Cares Committee.
“$2,500 covers the fees for one season,” Bracamonte said. “Not only is Sunland covering the first season, but they are offering to cover the first two seasons.”
During the Aug. 22 Lake Havasu City Council meeting, a $5,000 check was presented to the Echo Group.
Hughes said during the meeting that Sunland is glad to give back to the community.
“We are excited to give to the Echo Group Band of Brothers Arizona,” Hughes said. “The Sunland Cares Program has three employees from Lake Havasu City on the committee … and we have 44 employees that are veterans, so this cause is near and dear to us."
Lee said the donation will pay for insurance for each player, their jerseys, and the city fees. Funds will also be set aside for veterans who do not have cleats, a mitt, or other gear.
In addition to the donation, the Havasu Youth Advisory Council is currently working with the Echo Group to raise more funds through merchandise sales and will help kick off the league’s opening day.
Lee said there has already been a lot of local support in town, including the Bradley Auto Group.
“Veterans wear red on Friday to remember everyone deployed, and Blake Bradley purchased 100 jerseys for their entire staff to wear every Friday in support of us,” Lee said.
The Echo Group Band of Brothers started in California and has spread east to Arizona. The Arizona group is a 501(c)(3) based in Lake Havasu City and is run by a local board led by Lee.
Lee said there are many stories of veterans who have found a purpose through the Band of Brothers and spoke about a recent experience.
One of the veterans in the group was killed in California, and another was in jail for a felony drug charge, Lee said. The California group president, Steve Baird, went on his behalf to veterans treatment court and stood up for him.
Baird asked the judge to release the veteran to the Band of Brothers to attend the funeral services in Texas. The judge agreed, and the veteran was released from jail.
Lee said she met him when he came through Lake Havasu City and that the journey changed his life. She said he is now clean and working with the Band of Brothers to give back to the community.
“He stood there for this person’s funeral that he didn’t know, had never met, and that journey, that traveling across the country with these people that he didn’t know made him see that there is a reason to live, and that’s to serve each other, to help each other through our hard times,” Lee said.
Lee said veterans earn their jerseys by serving and giving back to their communities through Band of Brothers, which gives them a purpose.
The first softball game will start at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 at the lower fields at SARA Park.
“The California teams are actually coming here to play against the Arizona teams for their first games, their opening games,” Lee said. “We’re going to have an honor guard, which will be made up of veteran players, and we'll do the national anthem.”
A first pitch will also be thrown in celebration, and the Echo Group is currently deciding who will throw it.
Lee said having fans is always fun and that merchandise will be sold at every game to raise money and allow the community to support the Band of Brothers.
