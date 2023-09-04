Veteran organization receives $5,000 donation to start softball league

The Lake Havasu City Council, the Echo Group Band of Brothers Arizona, Sunland Asphalt and Construction, and the Havasu Youth Advisory Council pose for a photo after presenting a check for $5,000 to the Echo Group to support their veteran softball league. 

 Photo courtesy of the Lake Havasu City Council.

Note: This article contains reference to suicide. 

The Echo Group Band of Brothers Arizona plans to start a new veteran softball league in Lake Havasu City and recently received a $5,000 donation to do so. 

(1) comment

Jennifer Ralls

It's nice to see support for those who have defended our freedom. I find it sad that those individuals are often undeserved in their communities, and by the federal government that should do more in the way of long-term support.

Report Add Reply

