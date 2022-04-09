A Lake Havasu City citizen has said she intends to challenge incumbent Mayor Cal Sheehy’s re-election through a write-in candidacy for mayor in the 2022 elections.
Sheehy was the only candidate for mayor to submit the proper paperwork and signatures to Havasu’s city clerk’s office in time to have his name included on the ballot for the Aug. 2 primary election. But Frankie Lyons, the founder and CEO of Veterans United Arizona, told Today’s News-Herald on Thursday that she isn’t ready to give up on her campaign, despite missing Monday’s 5 p.m. deadline to qualify for the ballot.
Lyons claimed that she had collected about 800 signatures in support of her candidacy for mayor prior to the deadline, more than enough to meet the minimum requirement of 645 to qualify for the ballot. But she said there was a medical emergency in her family which she said prevented her from turning in her paperwork in time to qualify as a traditional candidate.
Now Lyons says she will transition to a write-in campaign, instead.
“I didn’t just roll over and give up,” Lyons said.
Lyons said she can sum up her reason for running for mayor with a simple three-letter acronym – AIM.
“Accountability, which we don’t have any,” she said. “Integrity, which is lacking. And motivation to address the issues for the people like housing, more doctors and medical assistance for our seniors and those in need… Things need to change to protect the citizens who have supported this city for all of these years now. Be it housing or they can’t afford to live here anymore because of taxes and water rates have gone up so high - that has to be addressed, instead of bringing in outside contractors to take their money away from the area.”
Lyon said she had not filed nomination papers as a write-in candidate as of Thursday morning, but planned to visit city hall to find out what she needs to do to make her write-in candidacy official.
According to Arizona Statute (16-312), write-in votes are only counted if the person voted for has filed nomination papers with the appropriate office – in this case the City Clerk’s Office. Write-in candidates must submit nomination papers that include the candidate’s signature, their address, the office they are running for, their age, length of residence in Arizona, and their birth date. There is no requirement to collect signatures in order to qualify as a write-in candidate, but Lake Havasu City Clerk Kelly WIlliams said write-in candidates still must file a Financial Disclosure Statement before the deadline.
Williams said a write-in candidate for mayor must also have lived in the city for at least one year prior to the election.
Write-in nomination paperwork must be filed between 150 days and 40 days ahead of the election. For the Aug. 2 primary election that means the window is open between March 5 and June 23.
Although a write-in candidate’s name will not appear on the ballot, Arizona law requires that a notice of all official write-in candidates be posted in a conspicuous location within the polling place. Williams said the city must also post the names of the write-in candidates on its website, and include where that information can be found on the website in its early ballot instructions.
Alfred De La Rosa Jr. also expressed interest in running for mayor earlier this year by picking up a candidate packet, but did not return the paperwork with the required signatures by Monday’s deadline.
