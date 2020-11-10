Lake Havasu City resident Marvin Wilkins has never been married. He has no children, and at the age of 65, he says he’s too old to start a family. But there was a woman once – A beautiful, Japanese woman of wealth and privilege. He was in love with her, he says, and she was in love with him.
It’s just one of the memories he left behind from his years of service. As a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, it was from his service that he learned of war and love. And he would do it all again, if he could.
Wilkins has worked as a security guard and part-time maintenance worker at the London Bridge Resort since 2011. Before that, he served as a security guard in Riverside, California, for about 20 years, and a security guard at the Parker Dam for about five years.
Lake Havasu City, has shown him and other veterans a warmth and welcome that he’s rarely experienced.
“Every day I get compliments for my service,” Wilkins said. “At the resort, and the VA hospital and other veterans … it makes me proud to be a veteran. And I’d do it all again.”
A call to service
– like it or not
Today’s Marine Corps has an annual recruitment quota of about 38,000 people per year. Recruits are plied with facts and information about the service, and potential benefits to serving in the military before enlistees make their decision to sign on the dotted line.
In June 1973, Wilkins was an average — if somewhat underweight — 17-year-old. Preoccupied with school, girls, and whatever future life may have had in store for him, Wilkins’ relationship with the U.S. Marine Corps began somewhat abruptly.
“I got the letter June 27, 1973,” Wilkins said. “They drafted me right out of high school. I didn’t like it, but I had no choice … it was that, or go to jail.”
According to Wilkins, however, the corps had doubts about his ability from the beginning.
“A lot of people said I wouldn’t make it,” Wilkins said. “I was about 100 pounds when I went in. For three days, they made me eat steak and eggs until I was 101 pounds … and then they sent me to basic.”
War is hell
Basic training for the Marine Corps was different in 1973, according to Wilkins. At Parris Island, South Carolina, basic training was a grueling test of endurance both physically and psychologically. And graduating was perhaps the greatest challenge Wilkins faced as a young recruit.
“Basic was terrible,” Wilkins said. “Back then they could bust your head and smack you around … but we all went through it. Our sergeant … Sgt. Squiers, his name was … he was a mean one. He told me, ‘I don’t think you’re ever going to make it’. When I graduated from boot camp, he was the first person to shake my hand. He told me he couldn’t believe it.”
By late 1973, the war had already begun to cool as U.S. and North Vietnamese forces issued a ceasefire in the conflict. Shortly before Wilkins was drafted, the U.S. Congress approved state spending legislation that prohibited further military operations in Vietnam without congressional approval.
Danger remained when Wilkins arrived in Vietnam, however, where he would spend the next two years stationed in the city of Danang. His duties would include evacuating South Vietnamese refugees from the country, and defending U.S.-held positions from behind a 50-caliber heavy machine gun.
“It was scary,” Wilkins said. “Anyone who says they’re not scared when they go to war, they’d be lying. You can feel it. You can feel the tension. And I was just 17 years old … but the Marine Corps always said, ‘overcome and adapt’.”
The last to leave
According to Wilkins, he and his platoon may have evacuated as many as 2,000 South Vietnamese civilians from harm’s way as tension mounted throughout the region. War had left the country in squalor, and the decks of U.S. naval ships bristled with those who hoped to escape the conflict.
“All the stuff I’ve seen … it was terrible,” Wilkins said. “We all lived through it. But I learned so much from it. If I had to do it all over, I would.”
On April 30, 1975, the Vietnam War officially ended. With more than 58,000 U.S. soldiers dead and more than 300,000 wounded, the U.S. Marines were the last American force to leave the country.
“I was glad when the war ended,” Wilkins said. “In real war, nobody wins. We lose on both sides, and we all bleed the same color of red.”
Japan
Although the Vietnam War had ended, the Cold War remained ongoing, and tensions remained high throughout the region. Wilkins’ next tour of duty took him to Okinawa, where marines were drilled constantly, preparing for whatever new threat might arise.
“Japan is a beautiful country,” Wilkins said. “We would meet the (Japanese Self-Defense Force) at the bar, we’d buy them drinks, they’d buy us drinks … it was beautiful how our countries come together. Despite popular beliefs at the time, the Japanese love Americans. If it weren’t for the Marine Corps, I wouldn’t have seen any of that.”
Wilkins remained in Okinawa throughout much of the 1980s, until the start of his final tour. That, he says, is when he met – and lost – the love of his life.
Mariko
He still thinks of her, more than three decades later.
“Her name was Mariko Kang,” Wilkins said. “She was beautiful. We met at a local bar, and we hit it off. Two weeks later, we moved in with each other. She had a pass to come and go at the base … it was like true love.”
According to Wilkins, the relationship lasted two years. The couple often visited areas and landmarks in Japan – including places that would otherwise be inaccessible to westerners. In Mariko’s company, it seemed as though he could go anywhere.
“She was beautiful, her parents were filthy rich,” Wilkins said. “I wanted to marry her.”
But according to Wilkins, the U.S. Marine Corps was a jealous mistress.
“It was up to my captain,” Wilkins said. “I was single when I went into the military, and I would be single when I left. My captain said no … I really loved her, and I should have married her. If I did, her family offered to hide me – but I told them that I wasn’t a deserter.”
Frustrated with his captain’s decision, Wilkins declined to re-enlist for another tour in the Marine Corps. He returned to the U.S. in 1987, honorably discharged at the rank of Staff Sergeant.
“I don’t know what I’d do if I ever saw her again,” Wilkins said. “At home in Kentucky, I still have a photo with her name on it … but it’s been so long, she’s probably forgotten about me already.”
