Veterans, families invited to yearly family day celebration

The 8th Annual Mark S. Nexsen Veterans Treatment Court Family Day will welcome over 100 attendees to the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center’s Relics and Rod Hall on Saturday.

 La’Erica Conner-Sims/Today’s News-Herald

A day of recognition will soon be underway for veterans associated with Veterans Treatment Court.

On Saturday, veterans and their families will be treated to the 8th Annual Mark S. Nexsen Veterans Treatment Court Family Day. Ronni Wade, who is the program’s specialty court lead, says nonparticipants are also encouraged to attend the weekend event.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.