Veterans, families invited to yearly family day celebration

A day of recognition will soon be underway for veterans associated with Veterans Treatment Court.
On Saturday, veterans and their families will be treated to the 8th Annual Mark S. Nexsen Veterans Treatment Court Family Day. Ronni Wade, who is the program’s specialty court lead, says nonparticipants are also encouraged to attend the weekend event.
Attendees can enjoy a warm lunch consisting of hot dogs and hamburgers, along with other complimentary refreshments. Scheduled activities include free swimming and a kid-friendly zone geared towards younger attendees.
In addition to recreational activities, veterans in attendance can explore a number of on-site informational booths. Each booth will provide details about veteran-related services located within Lake Havasu City, Wade continues.
Since 2009, Veterans Treatment Court has assisted local veterans involved in the justice system. Services provided to participating veterans have included treatment for mental health and substance use issues, Wade says.
“We guide them through the process of obtaining services for that as well as connect them with VA healthcare if they’re eligible and employment services to help them get stable and back on their feet in the community,” Wade said.
Former Havasu mayor Mark Nexsen along with other City Council members are expected to attend on Saturday.
The free event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center’s Relics and Rod Hall.
For information regarding transportation to Saturday’s event, call 928-230-0392 between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.