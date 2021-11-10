They likely never saw L. Troy Karlen’s face and they may not know his name, but there is a good chance that any active duty Marine during the Gulf War — or at least someone in their unit – heard his voice.
They would know him by the call sign “BearMat.”
Karlen, a 27-year resident of Lake Havasu City, grew up in Tuscon and his life took a turn one day during his senior year of high school when he was approached by one of his good friends.
“Hey man, they are doing this test over there,” the friend told Karlen. “If we take this test, we can get out of first and second period.”
Since first and second period were math and history, Karlen quickly agreed. The test turned out to be the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, and Karlen apparently performed fairly well.
“I got a call from the Army recruiter about a week later,” Karlen said. “He was really interested in me and had been working with me for a number of months.”
But before the Army could get Karlen to sign on the dotted line, a Marine recruiter asked if he would have some time to talk before he joined the Army.
“He comes over to the house and he is wearing this dress blue uniform. I was hooked – that was it,” Karlen said with a laugh. “Of course, he told me that they were the hardest and if I was going to join the military it was the best branch. I’m sure he was biased, but I believed him at the time… I actually joined the military kind of on a whim, and it was actually one of the best decisions of my life.”
He officially joined the Marines on Sept. 15, 1987 and went to boot camp the next summer, before heading to Twentynine Palms, California for eight weeks of additional schooling. After spending a year stationed in Okinawa, Karlen was transferred back to Twentynine Palms where he began working in range control at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center.
Karlen’s job was to coordinate the movements around the base, and keep tabs on everyone through hourly check-ins. All of the communications were done over radio, with Karlen and his colleagues positioned in the top of a tower on the base each day.
“The Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center is 937 square miles – if I remember right – of aerial, tank and gunnery ranges,” Karlen recounted. “I controlled all of that via communications. Needless to say I got myself quite the god complex over the 4.5 years I was there.”
Getting ready for the Gulf
In early August of 1990, an odd call came over the radio.
”The 7th and 11th Marines, who were out in the field doing exercises, were to drop their ammunition, grab their gear, and head to the rear. I had no idea why,” he said.
By that afternoon all the marines and tank regiments on the base had cleared the range.
“By that evening most of them were gone to Camp Pendleton,” Karlen said. “They were headed for aircraft going God-knows where. I had no idea at the time.”
The next day the orders started to make more sense when Karlen saw news reports that Saddam Hussein had invaded Kuwait. He said because the Marines at Twentynine Palms were already used to the desert climate, they were the first ones to move out to the Middle East.
“They were the only ones within the entirety of the United State Marine Corps units who were already acclimated,” Karlen said. “That was the reason that Twentynine Palms was first, and I know for a fact that the 7th and 11th Marines were the first boots on the ground for Desert Shield.”
Over the next few months the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center was a busy place. The 7th and 11th Marines were quickly replaced by the Marines from Camp Pendleton. After 30 days they headed overseas and were replaced by Marines stationed on the East Coast, eventually getting to the active reserves who also stayed for 30 days before shipping back out.
“I believe there were a few inactive reservists who actually showed up too, but by that time we were already kicking his ass,” Karlen said, referring to Hussein. “So we didn’t really use any of the inactive reservists.”
Although the main reason the Marines were filtering through Twentynine Palms was to get used to the heat, they still had to stay sharp and spend plenty of time on the ranges.
“They would contact me on the radio to let me know where they were going, and if they were scheduled with range scheduling down below me they could obviously go,” Karlen said. “So I told them what they could and couldn’t do. Basically, they were out there for 30 days. They had to make hourly radio checks to make sure everything was okay, and I ran a number of medevacs for people who got hurt – that sort of thing. We talked to the pilots and we talked to the ground units.”
Karlen was eventually promoted to Crew Chief, and remained stationed in Twentynine Palms until the end of his duty in Sept., 1993.
Making Havasu home
During his time in Southern California, Lake Havasu City became one of Karlen’s preferred spots to have some fun during his time away from the base.
“By that time Havasu had a pretty good reputation for being a fun spot,” Karlen said. “So I came out here, checked it out, and it was really, really great. I thought this place was cool, it was like a big party. So I was kind of hooked after that. So after I got out in Sept. of ’93 it was the place to go. So I came here, and then I figured out that I actually had to make a living and the party was over.”
Karlen has stayed in Havasu ever since. He has worked several jobs over the years, but said his current job as a shuttle driver for 5 Dollar Holler is the best one yet.
“I love what I do and I do what I love. Usually people criticize the people who come from California – not me,” Karlen said. “They are just here to have a good time and get away from the tyranny from across the lake. They are here to have a good time, and I’m here to have a good time with them. So this has really been the highlight for me.”
As a shuttle driver in Havasu, Karlen said he often finds himself giving rides to ex-Marines. Karlen said occasionally he will ask veterans if they remember the call sign BearMat.
Sometimes they do, sometimes they don’t.
“But for those who do, they knew where I was stationed, they knew what I did, and they knew what they had to do,” Karlen said with a laugh. “While I didn’t do any actual combat, a lot of Marines have told me over the years, ‘Yours was a major role. Five-thousand marines couldn’t have gotten done what they got done without you there to help them do it.’ I never really looked at it that way, but that is what they were telling me. So after about 20 years of hearing that I’ve started to feel kind of important.”
