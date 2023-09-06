Living in rural Arizona can be isolating to some, but a state resource is working to change that narrative.
Housed under the Arizona Coalition for Military Families is the statewide Be Connected program. The program connects service members, veterans and their families to state-based resources that further assist with their needs. Some areas of focus include housing and homelessness, employment, mental health and substance abuse, spirituality, and basic needs, such as food security.
Be Connected liaison Russ Mascari describes the program as an answer to the state’s high suicide rate within its veteran community. Connection coach Dean Wenrich, who started his position earlier this year, adds that Mohave County’s suicide rate is the highest amongst veterans.
Studies conducted by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in 2020 revealed that the national average of suicide was 17.3%, whereas suicides amongst Arizona veterans more than doubled to 39.5%.
“We have more money to kind of cover these rural areas, which I think are kind of neglected,” Wenrich said. “Out of all of the focuses across the state, Mohave County is one of the highest focused areas because of the suicide rate and all the issues they’re finally discovering that exist here and the big population that we have.”
In his area of specialization, Wenrich works with individuals and their families across Mohave County. His scope expands to include residents living in Yuma, Apache and Yavapai counties, he continues.
Individuals who receive services are self-referred or referred to Wenrich by external resources. Wenrich then consults with the veteran or service member to find local resources that best suit their needs.
“Some of these older veterans, they’re lucky if they have a flip phone and they can’t even access some of those technologies that we all rely on now. So, I have to go out and find them,” Wenrich added. “I spend a lot of time volunteering to speak in front of any group that will let me because you never know who’s going to be there that can do something that will be really helpful to get the word out.”
Being of service to those who are isolated is a factor that Wenrich aims to address. Through his program and its parent organization, a network of over 3,000 resources are readily available for Wenrich to rely on. A growing team of more than 500 official partners are also accessible, he adds.
Veterans and service members who fall under the seasonal resident category are eligible for state-based assistance. In a recent case, a part-time resident received resources from Washington after his daughter experienced health concerns. Wenrich says he located the out-of-state resources to aid the veteran after he traveled north to assist his daughter.
“How we help and where we help has a pretty wide scope,” Wenrich said. “We’re not in competition with any other organization that offers any kind of service, we’re a back-up support.”
Connecting individuals to appropriate resources is a task Wenrich and Mascari both work towards. Programs found in Mohave County, such as Veterans in Motion in Bullhead City or Veterans Treatment Court in Lake Havasu City, help individuals reacclimate themselves to society, Wenrich says.
Grants received for Be Connected further sustain the program and its mission of supporting isolated service members and veterans.
A grant awarded to the program has since increased its ability to provide transportation. Services offered through Be Connected can be scheduled time in advance, Wenrich continues. Alternatives are made available to individuals whose areas lack local transportation services.
“If it’s in an environment where they don’t really have any resources, we also can give them gas cards that they can give to someone who might drive them somewhere to help pay for the expense,” Wenrich explained.
Existing since 2009, the Arizona Coalition for Military Families continues to improve upon its services and programs. By offering resources through Be Connected, individuals in the aforementioned rural areas can locate necessities with help from Wenrich and his network.
