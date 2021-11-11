The Nautical Beachfront Resort was packed with veterans on Thursday who were looking not for a room but for a flight.
In honor of Veteran’s Day, Lake Havasu Seaplanes offered all veterans a free ride over the Colorado River in a Beaver Floatplane. Seventy plus veterans signed up to board the plane throughout the day at The Nautical and Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy stopped to deliver some words of thanks for their service.
“Veterans are modest and they are also mission driven,” Sheehy said. “They think of themselves as just normal people doing a normal job and for that we are grateful.”
This the second year that Glenn Patterson of Lake Havasu Seaplanes has put on this event. Patterson says he does it as a way to give back to the people who served.
“It is a lot of fun for them once they get in the air…all the troubles of the world go away,” Patterson said.
Patterson plans to continue doing the event each year and he says that he hopes to get as many as five planes running flights to accommodate all the veterans looking for a flight.
The veterans said they enjoyed not just the flight but the entire day of recognition and celebration that comes with Veteran’s Day.
“It is fantastic,” Navy Air Force veteran Tom Wilkinson said. “We started out at I-HOP this morning for a free breakfast then they had the parade uptown on McCulloch Boulevard which is fantastic. Than we made it back down here for a free air ride and now we’re off to the Legion for lunch.”
Along with all the free perks that come with Veteran’s Day, Air Force veteran Bonnie Reynolds says that it is also just as important that we use the day to recognize veterans.
“I think it is great and I think it is particularly important right now,” Reynolds said. “Freedoms are being taken away right now or implied that they are not really freedoms we are entitled to and it kind of affects the veterans…so I think the more that they do right now to show them that they are respected and honored is good.”
