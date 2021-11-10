William Mertz had been serving in the Marine Corps for nearly 10 years before he was called to action in Desert Storm.
Like many other Americans who join the armed services, Mertz was just out of high school in 1982 and unsure what to do with his life, so he enlisted.
During Mertz’s first years in the service, both the barracks bombing in Beirut and the U.S invasion of Grenada took place but it wouldn’t be until 1991 that he was sent into combat. Mertz says the call to action came when he and his unit were on what they called a flag waving tour up the west coast.
“We were just on this short little tour up and down the coast and while we were in Portland when they came on the ship and said ‘oh by the way grab your stuff, we are getting ready to go to Kuwait,” Mertz said. “That was the amount of notice we had.”
After receiving his notice, Mertz says he was sent to Twentynine Palms (the largest Marine Corps base) before flying to Saudi Arabia to get to the front.
According to Mertz his time in combat during Desert Storm is similar to the other accounts of soldiers who were on the ground.
“We had a lot of waiting,” Mertz said. “I know everybody did—but I think we had a little bit more than most…and we spent a lot of time digging a hole in the ground over here and over there.”
Mertz says that he never had to fire a shot during his time in Kuwait but he was always aware that he was never that far from combat.
“The B52s went overhead and started their bombing campaign--when the air war started--we could feel the impacts,” Mertz said. “So you would be standing there and see a bunch of the planes go over and in about 15 minutes you would just hear thump.”
Once the air campaign was finished hammering Iraqi forces Mertz and the troops were sent in and Mertz says that it was pretty much a “b-line” to the airport in Kuwait.
“We stopped one night in the orchard near the oilfields,” Mertz said. “Next day we hit the airport, dug in and waited.”
On his way to the airport, however, Mertz noticed an interesting pattern on the side of the road.
“As you go up the road every once and a while you would see evidence of a wreck on the side…so nothing unusual about that part,” Mertz said. “But it was always like a BMW or a Jag, some very high dollar vehicle just left.”
Being part of one of the first units in country, Mertz was one of the first to get sent home. Before he could board the plane to leave though, Mertz and his fellow corpsmen had to make sure they got all the dirt off themselves.
“We were not allowed to take any of the sacred dirt home with us,” Mertz said. “…we had to shake all the sand out of our gear and out of our clothes to make sure we didn’t take any of it home.”
Now reflecting on the war 30 years later, Mertz says that Desert Storm was one of the first conflicts in modern history that showed how much a role technology now plays in warfare.
“It showed us that we don’t necessarily need troops so much to fight the war,” Mertz said. “We really command the war with air power, with missiles and by reaching out from afar. At the end of the day, though, nothing replaced the Marine or soldier standing on the hill saying this is mine, now you’ve got to take it back.”
