The performing arts center at Lake Havasu City was buzzing with patriotism this morning.
Representatives from both the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Daughters of the American Revolution were at the high school on Monday to recognize the students and teacher who competed in the club’s programs.
Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Sally Guiney and Registrar Deanna Beaver awarded LHHS student RaeLynn Davidson the honor of being the club’s Good Citizen Award for Havasu.
“For having demonstrated the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism,” Beaver said.
From the Veterans of Foreign Wars, District 8 Commander Steve Knock recognized student Victorya Deru for placing third at the VFW District 8 level with her essay for the Voice of Democracy competition.
In her award winning essay Dreu reflected on the sacrifices that happened in the country’s early days.
“The founders of this amazing country made the most significant sacrifice any human could ever make their lives,” Deru said. These great men devoted their lives to this country so the future of America could be free.”
Knock also recognized Alexandra Montbriand, who was not at the ceremony but whose Voice of Democracy essay placed fourth in the State level.
Finally VFW Post 9401 Commander Ken “Buzz” Bancroft recognized LHHS English teacher and Air Force Veteran Amy Sullins with the VFW Teacher of the Year Award.
In fact, Sullins won all the VFW levels in Arizona to go on to be the Arizona teacher of the year VFW representative at the national level.
In Sullins nomination, LHHS assistant principal Shannon Williams wrote that Sullins is a teacher who encourages students to explore all options for their futures.
“As a teacher Ms. Amy Sullins is continuously sharing her devotion to our country and her experience in the air force with her students. She recognizes that not all students are university bound and she wants to give her students the knowledge and understanding of what the benefits are of serving in the military after graduation.”
Sullins will compete against VFW teacher of the year recipients from the 49 other states.
