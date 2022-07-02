On Friday, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9401 presented the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office with 25 donated American flags. The worn and tattered flags the Division of Boating Safety possessed for their patrol boats will be replaced with the newer versions. Among those present were a handful of deputies along with members from the division’s Dive Rescue and Recovery Team.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kyler Cox says that Volunteer Boating Safety Officer William Lundy arranged the donation after contacting members of the VFW and their auxiliary about upgrading their current supply of flags.
“We have 12 patrol boats [and] the flags that we need to use for those patrol boats are fairly expensive,” Cox said. “They have to withstand the boat being out there, the heat, the sun and just the overall wind from when the boat is moving pretty quickly.”
After BSO Lundy connected with the VFW, the post donated 25 typhoon-rated flags to be displayed on the patrol boats. Sgt. Cox states that the material the flags are made of help them to withstand the elements they encounter while on Lake Havasu.
“The important thing is they honor the flag enough to replace the old, tattered ones with new ones,” said Sue Bancroft, Senior Vice President of the VFW Auxiliary.
Lonnie Munn, Junior Vice President of the VFW Auxiliary, says that the patrol boats’ former flags will be taken down and retired by the VFW’s Commander Buzz Bancroft..
“We’re happy to be able to honor them with the flags,” said Dennis Dickey, Quartermaster of the VFW. “That’s our honor to be able to present them with that.”
To kick off the start of Independence Day weekend, Sgt. Cox says that his patrol boats will be located all along the Colorado River from Davis Dam, Lake Havasu and Parker Dam.
“We have dive and rescue members that are out on our boats along with paramedics,” Cox stated. “It’s essentially kind of an all-hands weekend for us. We’ll all be out there providing any type of rescue and safety needs as well.”
The support from Lake Havasu City’s community makes a positive effect on Sgt. Cox and the members of the Sheriff’s Office.
“We thank everybody and for us, every single one of us that work out here everyday, we all live here in Lake Havasu,” Cox said. “We love when the community can get involved and do something like this.”
