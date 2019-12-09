Mohave County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue personnel were called to the Big Sandy River Friday morning after receiving reports of a stranded motorist. According to the report, the 57-year-old victim’s truck was partially submerged in the roadway when he tried to cross, forcing the victim to swim back to solid ground.
According to the report, the Big Sandy River can run with swift, heavy water for days or weeks after a rainstorm has passed. Search and Rescue officials warn the public to avoid roadways with water running through them, or turn around when such water is encountered.
