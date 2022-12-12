One of seven victims in a major traffic accident last week has died, and law enforcement investigation in the incident remains ongoing.
Debris littered the highway Thursday afternoon near the intersection of State Route 95 and Oro Grande Boulevard, where multiple vehicles suffered heavy damage after a commercial truck failed to stop at a posted stoplight. Traffic was diverted around the location as emergency crews transported the injured to a local hospital, with seven victims accounted for.
One of those victims, identified as 83-year-old Utah resident Frank Wrigley, was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center from the scene. He was later flown to a Las Vegas hospital where he ultimately died from his injuries.
The six other victims in Thursday’s accident were treated at Havasu Regional Medical Center and released last week.
Wrigley’s grandson, Utah resident Benjamin Hunsaker, spoke with Today’s News-Herald on Monday.
“He wintered in Arizona on and off for the past five years,” Hunsaker said. “He had a place in Quartzsite, but he and my grandma would stop in Havasu for shopping and that kind of thing. We’re all kind of upset … he was in the Air Force, he served his country. He was older, but this was still unexpected. An accident took him from us early, and we’re all kind of upset.”
The accident took place at about 1:10 p.m. According to investigators, a Peterbilt truck was hauling a trailer and traveling northbound on State Route 95 as it approached the intersection. The truck collided with several other northbound vehicles at the intersection before continuing through the intersection and crossing onto adjacent Maricopa Avenue. The truck ultimately came to a stop in an empty dirt lot near the scene.
Investigation into the crash continues this week, but according to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, impairment did not appear to be a factor.
