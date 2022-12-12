One of seven victims in a major traffic accident last week has died, and law enforcement investigation in the incident remains ongoing.

Debris littered the highway Thursday afternoon near the intersection of State Route 95 and Oro Grande Boulevard, where multiple vehicles suffered heavy damage after a commercial truck failed to stop at a posted stoplight. Traffic was diverted around the location as emergency crews transported the injured to a local hospital, with seven victims accounted for.

