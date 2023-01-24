Victim in 1971 murder ID’d after cold case reopened

Colleen A. Rice, featured in a Portsmouth, Ohio high school yearbook photo. Rice was identified this week with DNA evidence as the victim in a 1971 homicide.

 Courtesy Image

Mohave County investigators have identified the victim of a homicide, more than 50 years after her body was discovered in a canvas sack near a dirt road in the Kingman area.

The victim was identified through DNA testing as Colleen A. Rice, of Portsmouth, Ohio. According to investigators, Rice was estranged from her family, and little is known of her life or how she came to be in Arizona at the time of her death.

