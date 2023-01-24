Victim in 1971 murder ID’d after cold case reopened

Mohave County investigators have identified the victim of a homicide, more than 50 years after her body was discovered in a canvas sack near a dirt road in the Kingman area.
The victim was identified through DNA testing as Colleen A. Rice, of Portsmouth, Ohio. According to investigators, Rice was estranged from her family, and little is known of her life or how she came to be in Arizona at the time of her death.
Rice was born March 17, 1931 in Portsmouth, Ohio - And would have been about 40 years old when her body was found abandoned in a white canvas sack, which was tied with a cotton rope.
The victim was described at that time as being about 64 inches tall, between 125 and 140 pounds, and was found wearing a multi-colored longsleeve blouse with a black cardigan sweater and orange stretch pants. Rice was not found to be wearing any jewelry when her remains were discovered.
In 2022, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Texas-based biotechnology company Othram Inc to determine whether DNA evidence might help in identifying the victim’s remains or the circumstance surrounding her death.
Rice was positively identified Monday, according to investigators.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is now asking the public’s assistance in providing additional information about the later years of Rice’s life, or possible information about the circumstances surrounding Rice’s death.
Anyone with information about Rice or the case itself is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit at 928-753-0753 ext. 4408, or toll free at 1-800-522-4312.
