Begaye

Christopher Begaye

The victim in a Lake Havasu City shooting last year has until now refused to testify against the suspect in that incident, identified as her own husband. But the victim may have told prosecutors all they needed to know in recorded correspondence at the Mohave County Jail.

Mohave County prosecutors last week made public multiple transcripts of conversations recorded between the victim and her husband, Christpher Begaye, 45, of Albuquerque. As Begaye awaits trial in Mohave Superior Court on charges of attempted murder, prosecutors are now arguing to eliminate the victim as a potential witness due to repeated and clear indications that she would not participate in her husband’s prosecution.

