The victim in a Lake Havasu City shooting last year has until now refused to testify against the suspect in that incident, identified as her own husband. But the victim may have told prosecutors all they needed to know in recorded correspondence at the Mohave County Jail.
Mohave County prosecutors last week made public multiple transcripts of conversations recorded between the victim and her husband, Christpher Begaye, 45, of Albuquerque. As Begaye awaits trial in Mohave Superior Court on charges of attempted murder, prosecutors are now arguing to eliminate the victim as a potential witness due to repeated and clear indications that she would not participate in her husband’s prosecution.
The case began Aug. 9, when police say that Begaye and the victim - both alleged to be methamphetamine users - were engaged in an argument while driving in the area of Park Terrace Avenue. Investigators say that Begaye produced a handgun during that argument, and pointed it at the victim. The weapon discharged, striking the victim.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Leah Nelson described the incident in a Friday court filing.
“In this case, (the victim) was shot by her husband, who immediately drove off in their vehicle, leaving the victim in the road,” Nelson said. “A good Samaritan saw her bleeding and screaming and provided assistance, and called 911.”
Begaye allegedly made several self-contradictory statements when questioned by investigators. According to police, Begaye initially denied the presence of a weapon in his vehicle, and then allegedly said he didn’t know the victim. Prosecutors say Begaye later admitted to discarding the weapon used in the shooting, before telling investigators the shooting was unintentional.
According to Nelson, the victim was hospitalized and soon released after the incident took place. The victim later reportedly identified Begaye as the responsible party to investigators. Within a month of the incident, Nelson said, the victim began to recant her testimony. The victim indicated in an email to prosecutors that she would not testify against the defendant.
Nelson also said on Friday that it may have appeared that the victim was refusing to cooperate with prosecutors under encouragement from the defendant himself. Multiple messages between the victim and Begaye appeared to show the victim’s unwillingness to cooperate, Nelson said, including messages recorded between the two on Oct. 19.
“(Deputy Mohave County Public Defender George Hibbeler) said they don’t have any evidence,” the victim said in that Oct. 19 exchange. “He said I’m the only thing they have, and I will stay away from Arizona for that reason. No face no case right.”
On Friday, Nelson requested that the court rule that the victim will be “unavailable” as a witness for the purposes of providing testimony to a jury. She has also requested that the court allow hearsay statements to be permitted at Begaye’s upcoming trial, in reference to statements previously made by the victim.
As of Monday, no ruling has yet been made on Nelson’s motion in Mohave Superior Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.