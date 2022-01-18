One of three victims hospitalized in a multi-vehicle accident on Friday has died.
The victim, identified as Oregon resident Charles Feck, 83, was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency treatment Friday morning after a Jeep Grand Cherokee occupied by himself and two co-passengers was struck by another vehicle at the intersection of State Route 95 and Acoma Boulevard. Feck died from his injuries on Sunday.
Police say the accident occurred when a northbound motorcoach failed to stop while approaching a stoplight at the intersection, and struck the rear of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, which in turn struck another vehicle. The Cherokee’s three occupants were extracted from the vehicle by responding firefighters and transported from the scene for medical treatment.
Feck’s fellow passengers were transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center, where they were treated and released.
The Lake Havasu City Police Department is still investigating the accident. According to Police Sgt. Tyler Tribolet, impairment was not believed to have been a factor as of Tuesday.
