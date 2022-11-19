The victim in a fatal motor vehicle accident earlier this week on State Route 95 has been identified.
State law enforcement officials are still investigating the Wednesday accident, which took near mile marker 201, north of Lake Havasu City. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a commercial truck attempted to make a U-turn in the area after traveling southbound on State Route 95. A southbound 2017 Nissan Sentra, occupied by 53-year-old Golden Valley resident Clinton Car, reportedly struck the left side of the truck’s trailer.
