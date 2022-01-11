A Lake Havasu City man could offer a guilty plea this week in the case of a pregnancy by an underage mother. The victim, who is now an adult, is asking for leniency for the defendant.
Terry L. Fichtelman, 63, was arrested in June on charges of sexual conduct with a minor, after a paternity test allegedly showed him to be the father of a child conceived when the victim was 14 years old. The victim sent a letter to Mohave Superior Court Judge Douglas Camacho on Dec. 27, to ask for leniency in Fichtelman’s case.
The victim is named in court documents, but will not be identified by Today’s News-Herald due to the nature of the alleged offense.
“I did not want to be involved,” the victim wrote. “But now my child’s life is involved in it, and she needs her father involved in her life … no child should not have a father in their life. (Fichtelman) should help me with his child.”
The victim said Fichtelman’s child, and another of her children, were taken into custody by the Arizona Department of Child Safety after Fichtelman’s arrest. Should her children be returned to her, she says Fichtelman’s presence would be better served in their household than in prison. She has asked that Camacho consider the possibility of probation as a sentence, if Fichtelman is convicted.
“I miss my kids so much,” the victim said. “(Fichtelman) was my support with my kids. He was my support before all of this, and I’m asking that you please not take him away from us. My kids love him so much … I know what Terry did was wrong, but there is a child involved. He’s not young, and he should be involved now.”
According to Fichtelman’s indictment, the offense occurred between October 2017 and January 2018, when Fichtelman and the victim both resided in the same housing lot on the 4000 block of East Blue Canyon Road. Fichtelman was taken into custody by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office after the sheriff’s office received paternity test results that showed with almost 100% certainty that Fichtelman was the father of the victim’s child.
According to a July court filing by Mohave County Public Defender Jon Gillenwater, neither the victim nor the victim’s mother sought prosecution against Fichtelman. Despite a paternity test allegedly showing otherwise, both stated that Fichtelman was innocent of criminal wrongdoing in alleged statements to Gillenwater last year.
Prosecutors responded that due to the victim’s age and the possible emotional stress the victim may feel within her household, the victim’s desire not to press charges should not be taken into consideration last year.
According to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, Fichtelman was previously convicted in California on charges of “lewd or lascivious conduct with a minor,” for which he served 20 years of a 38-year prison sentence. Fichtelman was paroled in 2010, but was found to have violated his parole in 2012.
Fichtelman is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Mohave Superior Court for a change of plea hearing in his case. There, he may have an opportunity to accept a possible plea deal with county prosecutors.
