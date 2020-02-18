A woman who was killed in a Feb. 6 accident has been identified.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department identified her as 40-year-old Bullhead City resident Pascuala Castenada.
According to reports, she was the driver of a Kia sedan involved in an accident with a semi-truck in the early evening hours on Feb. 6 on U.S. Route 95 near Turtle Mountain Road, south of Havasu Lake Road.
