The victim in an August shooting has written a letter to Mohave Superior Judge Billy Sipe, asking for the release of the man who allegedly shot her.
According to initial statements by police in the case, suspect Christopher Begaye, 45, of New Mexico, shot the victim during an argument while they were driving Aug. 9 in the area of Park Terrace Avenue. Court documents show that the victim, identified as Begaye’s wife, recanted statements against the defendant last month. In an Oct. 16 letter to Sipe, the victim asserted that Begaye is innocent of criminal wrongdoing in the case.
“I am very concerned that he is still incarcerated,” the victim wrote. “The (arresting) officer lied in his report, saying that he arrested my husband with a gun. He had no gun in his possession. I do not intend to testify against my husband because he is innocent.”
The victim said Begaye’s $25,000 bond is more than she can afford to pay, but assured Sipe in her letter that she will continue to reside with him in Kingman, and that he will miss no future court dates in his case.
“I am asking you to please release my husband on his own recognizance so he can work and go to marriage counseling, and work on our marriage, which is slipping away due to the negligence and lies of (police) officials.”
The victim’s letter appears to conflict with an Aug. 11 Facebook post by the victim: “Update on my life … I was headed to Phoenix and ended up in Lake Havasu. My ex-husband shot me point blank. Yes I made it through the grace of Yahweh. Learn all you can of your heavenly father you will need him in this world today.”
Today’s News-Herald inquired about the victim’s Facebook post in a Sept. 29 email. The victim replied to that inquiry at 7:41 a.m. Oct. 3, by email. In that email, the victim said she wrote her Facebook post under an initial mistaken belief that it was Begaye who had indeed shot her, but that she later learned that her husband could not have fired the bullet that struck her.
In multiple successive emails from the victim on Oct. 3, the victim told Today’s News-Herald that her Facebook account had been hacked by unknown parties, and that she did not write the above statement at all.
According to police investigators, the victim and her husband - both alleged to be methamphetamine users - were arguing at the time of the incident, while traveling in Begaye’s vehicle. During that argument, police say Begaye pointed a gun at the victim.
The weapon discharged, striking the victim. The victim allegedly exited the vehicle, screaming as Begaye fled the scene. Begaye was later found sleeping on a bench at the Shops at Lake Havasu, and taken into custody.
When questioned by detectives in the case, Begaye allegedly made several self-contradictory statements. According to police, Begaye initially denied the presence of a weapon in the vehicle, and then allegedly said he didn’t know the victim. Prosecutors say Begaye later admitted to discarding the weapon used in the shooting, before telling investigators that the shooting was unintentional.
Police records show that Begaye’s blood-alcohol concentration was about 0.193% at the time of his arrest.
