Begaye

Christopher Begaye

The victim in an August shooting has written a letter to Mohave Superior Judge Billy Sipe, asking for the release of the man who allegedly shot her.

According to initial statements by police in the case, suspect Christopher Begaye, 45, of New Mexico, shot the victim during an argument while they were driving Aug. 9 in the area of Park Terrace Avenue. Court documents show that the victim, identified as Begaye’s wife, recanted statements against the defendant last month. In an Oct. 16 letter to Sipe, the victim asserted that Begaye is innocent of criminal wrongdoing in the case.

