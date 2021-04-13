A motorcyclist involved in a near-fatal accident last month is now recovering from his injuries, according to police.
According to Lake Havasu City Police officials, the victim was released last week from an intensive care unit and into a rehabilitation unit last week at a Las Vegas hospital, after he was flown to the facility last month with life-threatening injuries.
The accident occurred March 24 at the intersection of Mimosa and Riviera Drives, where police say Havasu resident Glen D. Mundell, 70, turned his vehicle into the path of the victim’s motorcycle. Mundell allegedly told police after the collision that he did not see the motorcycle or its rider prior to the collision.
The victim’s helmet was dislodged during the accident, but police say he was conscious at the scene. The motorcycle’s rider allegedly told responding officers that heavy traffic at the intersection prevented him from seeing Mundell’s vehicle until it was too late.
Mundell was cited on misdemeanor charges of committing a moving violation that caused serious physical injury. He and his passenger were uninjured in the incident.
Police say the victim sustained significant injuries, and his recovery will still require several surgeries.
Mundell is scheduled to appear May 3 in Lake Havasu Municipal Court to answer the charge against him.
