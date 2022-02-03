A woman has been left with debilitating injuries after a hit-and-run accident that took place last year. Now the driver in that accident has signed a plea agreement with prosecutors in the case – but attorneys say that plea was met with doubt by a Mohave Superior Court judge.
Anthony Estrada, 45, accepted a plea agreement at a Tuesday change-of-plea hearing in Mohave Superior Court. According to Deputy Mohave County Legal Defender Michael Crocker, he has pleaded guilty to one count of attempted leaving the scene of an accident involving serious injury, which could result in a sentence of five years of supervised probation and a possible one year sentence.
“The victim’s husband represented her at the hearing,” Crocker said on Thursday. “He shared with the court that (he and the victim) would be okay with a sentence of supervised probation. The feeling appeared to be that it wouldn’t do any good, and (Estrada) would be unable to pay restitution, with him behind bars.”
But according to Crocker, Mohave Superior Judge Billy Sipe expressed doubt as to the plea.
“The judge neither accepted nor denied the agreement,” Crocker said. “But he seemed to have doubt as to the factual basis of plea. There might be additional discussion with the judge to determine whether the plea agreement will be accepted. If (Sipe) rejects it, we will enter into further negotiations with prosecutors, or we may transfer the case to another judge, with the same plea agreement.”
The accident took place Oct. 28, when Estrada allegedly struck the victim at a location on the 200 block of Maverick Drive. Estrada allegedly left the scene before emergency first responders arrived, and the victim was ultimately transported to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency medical treatment. The victim suffered multiple fractured bones, a lacerated kidney, and is now permanently blind in one eye.
After the accident, police reported that Estrada left his vehicle at a local parking lot. The vehicle allegedly matched witness descriptions from the scene of the accident, and showed evidence of recent damage. According to the police report, Estrada was questioned in the case on Oct. 28, and initially denied involvement in the accident. Estrada later confessed to his role in the accident on Nov. 4.
“The defendant is very remorseful that this occurred,” Crocker said Thursday. “Ultimately, it was an accident. The poor choice (by Estrada) is what followed after.”
As of Monday, Estrada remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $5,000 bond.
He is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court on March 1 for possible sentencing in the case.
