Former Colorado River Builders Industry Association director Bud Schulz retired in 2010, leaving the agency in the hands of friend and office manager Lisa Theophilus. According to Schulz, it was a decision that returned to haunt him a decade later.
Theophilus was sentenced Friday to three years of supervised probation on felony theft charges. According to police, Theophilus applied for a credit card in Schulz’ name shortly before his departure, and accrued more than $30,000 in debt from 2010 to 2018. Investigators said a list of transactions to the account included stays at a Las Vegas hotel, restaurant expenses and personal expenses not authorized by Schulz or the Builders Association.
According to Schulz, he only learned of the credit card account in 2020, when he attempted to refinance the mortgage of his Scottsdale home. Schulz was unable to do so, he said, do to a credit score far lower than he was expecting. This week, Schulz was critical of any sentence for Theophilus that did not include incarceration.
“For white-collar crime, supervised probation is more cost-effective for the state than jail time,” Schulz said Monday. “It’s more of an economic issue than a legal issue for the state. It lets white-collar criminals essentially get away with it.”
Theophilus has also been sentenced to pay more than $6,800 in restitution to the Colorado River Builder’s Industry Association, but will pay no restitution to Schulz, himself.
“I’ve recovered,” Schulz said. “But (2020) was a nightmare. And for the Association, it looks like Theophilus threw the bylaws out the window … she’s damaged the credibility of the building industry in Havasu, and personally inconvenienced me. Her actions were premeditated, self-serving, and I don’t feel that justice was served.”
Schulz says the alleged theft is still a shock to him.
“In her duties as office manager, she organized the home show, kept track of finances and transcribed our monthly dinner meetings. During every salary review, I always gave her something positive … Then when I retired, she stabbed me in the back.”
Theophilus was initially charged with felony counts of theft, identity theft and fraud after she was questioned in the case last March. She accepted a plea agreement with Mohave County prosecutors last month, and was sentenced on a single felony count of theft. Under the terms of her plea agreement, that count will be reduced to a misdemeanor after the successful completion of her probation.
Attempts to contact Havasu-based attorney Brad Rideout,who represents Theophilus, were unsuccessful as of last week.
Theophilus declined to comment publicly on the case as of Monday.
