Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking the suspect of a nonfatal shooting this week in Golden Valley this week.
Deputies were called to a Golden Valley address Wednesday morning after receiving reports of the shooting. The victim, identified as a 55-year-old male, was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Shooting was allegedly found to have taken place at another residence. The suspect, identified as Joshua W. Blake, 42, of Golden Valley, is now wanted in the case by county law enforcement.
Anyone with knowledge of Blake’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753.
