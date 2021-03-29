Lake Havasu City Police officials are continuing to investigate a deadly head-on collision that took place Sunday morning in the area of State Route 95 and Chenoweth Drive.
According to police, a southbound Toyota Camry, operated by Havasu resident Jeffrey Luna, 55, collided head-on with a northbound Kia Niro operated by California resident Jose Love, 42. Police say that prior to the collision, witnesses reported seeing Love’s vehicle travel in the oncoming lane of travel for an extended distance.
Luna was pronounced dead at the scene, and Love was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center with severe injuries. He was later flown to University Medical Center in Las Vegas for emergency treatment of his injuries.
The area of the collision was closed to travel for several hours after the accident, and Arizona Department of Transportation officials assisted local police investigators in the closure.
The accident remained under investigation as of Monday, but detectives believe that impairment may have been a factor.
The accident happened not far from the scene of another fatal accident more than a year ago. In January 2020, a similar head-on collision resulted in two deaths on State Route 95, near the Lake Drive intersection. In that incident, a Range Rover operated by a 28-year-old Alaska driver drifted left of center while driving southbound on the highway, resulting in a collision that ultimately killed a 38-year-old Havasu woman and her 10-year-old daughter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.