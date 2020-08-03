The victims in a fatal boating accident this weekend have been identified as California residents.
Multiple law enforcement agencies were dispatched to the mouth of the Colorado River Friday evening. According to alleged witness statements, two boats collided at the scene and injured victims were still in the water. Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies navigated a debris field when they reached the area, and learned that two men involved in the accident were still unaccounted for.
The men were found with severe injuries by Lake Havasu City Police divers at the location, and transported to shore by Lake Havasu City paramedics. The two men have been identified as Jim L. Dolson, 51, of Northridge, and Shawn C. Fasulkey, 40, of Canyon Country.
A third California resident was also recovered at the scene, and transported to University Medical Center in Las Vegas. As of Monday afternoon, deputies said the third victim remained in critical condition.
According to investigators, a 42-foot MTI boat, containing 10 passengers, collided with a 21-foot Eliminator watercraft occupied by the victims. For reasons unknown, the sheriff’s office says the Eliminator turned into the port side of the MTI.
Toxicology results for the three victims onboard the eliminator are still pending, and the case remains under investigation.
