PARKER STRIP — The La Paz County Sheriff’s Department has identified the two people who were killed in a single-vehicle accident Friday on Riverside Drive north of Parker.

The La Paz County Sheriff’s Office has identified them as Kyle Womack and Danielle Gonzalez. A post on Fox’s RV Resort Facebook page stated they were employees at the Foxy Bird Grill at the resort.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.