PARKER STRIP — The La Paz County Sheriff’s Department has identified the two people who were killed in a single-vehicle accident Friday on Riverside Drive north of Parker.
The La Paz County Sheriff’s Office has identified them as Kyle Womack and Danielle Gonzalez. A post on Fox’s RV Resort Facebook page stated they were employees at the Foxy Bird Grill at the resort.
The Sheriff’s Office said the accident occurred around 11:23 a.m. They responded along with Buckskin Fire Department personnel. The accident took place near Mile Marker 5. The vehicle failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, left the roadway and travelled up an embankment and overturned. Womack and Gonzalez were declared deceased at the scene.
The Sheriff’s Office said initial investigation shows speed appeared to be a factor in this accident.
