The Lake Havasu City Police department is continuing its investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident that took place Sunday on State Route 95.
According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray, the names of the victims – an adult woman and a child – could be released today. As of Monday, officers were monitoring the status of three other victims, who were transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
Investigators are still piecing together the circumstances of the accident and determine a possible cause.
According to initial reports, the accident occurred when the male driver of a green Range Rover was traveling southbound on State Route 95, and veered into oncoming traffic. The Range Rover collided with a white Infinity, occupied by the female driver and child, who were traveling in the northbound lane.
The Infinity’s occupants suffered fatal injuries, according to police. The Range Rover’s three occupants all suffered serious injuries.
Blood was drawn from the deceased driver to determine whether intoxication may have been a factor in the accident. As of Monday afternoon, the results of that test were still pending.
The information in this news report is different than the information from the first reports. First reports do not mention three injured people in the Range rover. Previous details list two deceased in the Infinity and three seriously injured . It only lists one injured person (the driver) in the Range Rover. Which report is correct? And, why would they test the deceased woman from the Infinity for alcohol instead of the driver from the Range Rover who caused the accident?
