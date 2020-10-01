The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation into Monday’s double homicide in Chloride, and they’ve released the victims’ names.
Investigators were called to a Chloride residence in the 8100 block of Palo Verde Drive Monday evening when a neighbor of the male and female victims allegedly found them deceased inside their home.
The victims have been identified as Chloride residents Bryan Dean Drake, 57, and Robin Rae Hammontree, 61.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753, or call the department’s toll-free number at 1-800-522-4312.
