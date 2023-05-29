Victims services volunteers sought

Volunteers the victim services program help guide people through the maze of hearings in a criminal justice system that is foreign and confusing to many.

 Dave Hawkins/Special to Today’s News-Herald

Thousands of people have benefited from the Victim Services Program that the Mohave County Attorney’s office has administered over the last 27 years. An eight-member staff supported by a handful of volunteers provides a host of advocacy and support services for those who are victims of all forms of criminal activity, ranging from burglary to murder.

Advocates often have prolonged experiences with victims from the inception of the crime to the adjudication of the case in Court. An advocate, for instance, responded to the April 13 traffic accident that claimed the lives of two Kingman teenagers, offering comfort to many who were traumatized, both at the scene of the event and at the hospital.

