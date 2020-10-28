As the U.S. Presidential race draws to what may be a narrow finish, Donald Trump energized a crowd of tens of thousands at a “Victory Rally” Wednesday in Bullhead City.
The event took place at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport, with appearances by Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, U.S. Sen. Martha McSally and U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar, who represents the areas of Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City. For many supporters, it was an opportunity to see the president address complex social and political issues surrounding the 2020 General Election. For others, it was a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see the president in person.
“For a president to come to this small town, with these kinds of numbers, is fabulous,” said Bullhead City resident Jim Hall. “It’s the chance of a lifetime for lots of kids, and people in a small community, to come and see the president. People finally got someone in office who’s a businessman, not a politician – and Trump has put us in a good place.”
Supporters gathered at the location early Wednesday morning, with traffic restrictions and high security at the airport in advance of the president’s arrival. Thousands of supporters traveled to the location, many on foot, U.S. Secret Service officials ensured the safety of guests throughout the event with mandatory security screenings. It was worth the wait for many, however – Wednesday’s presidential visit was the first of its kind in the region since Bullhead City was founded more than 35 years ago.
Air Force One touched down at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport at about noon, where Trump’s arrival was met with cheers and excitement from his supporters. As he approached the podium, an attendant gave him the red cap that has become his trademark, with its all-too-familiar message reflecting the signs and merchandise borne by many in the gathered audience.
For Laughlin resident Lin Clark, who owns television station TV2 KLBC, the Commander-in-Chief’s visit Wednesday was attention by a sitting president rarely seen in rural communities like Bullhead City.
“I love this rally,” Clark said. “I love the fact that the president of the United States came to Bullhead City. It shows he cares – everyone else seems to forget about small towns. He’s gotten a lot of support here. He has high energy, he cares about Americans … he’s not a politician.”
As of Wednesday evening, more than 70 million Americans have already cast their ballots in advance of this year’s presidential election, according to data compiled by the United States Elections Projects .
Polling agencies including Gravis Marketing, Ipsos and The Justice Collaborative Institute each released data this week indicating that Biden had taken a marginal lead over Trump in Arizona for the presidential race. According to Gravis Marketing, Biden led Trump by a four-point margin. Biden led by only one point in Ipsos’ polling study.
Trump, however, has defied expectations in the past.
“We love his patriotism,” said Havasu resident Karen Becker, who estimated a crowd of more 20,000 like-minded supporters at the event. “He’s getting the country pulled back together. This election is going to be crazy … but this country has a weak left wing. Our manufacturing jobs have gone overseas to China, and Trump is pulling everything back together.”
