Athletes a part of Special Olympics Arizona received an outpouring of support during the Bearcat Pull held Saturday at Rotary Park.
Saturday’s event was hosted by the Lake Havasu City Police Department in partnership with the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Arizona. The event was created to financially assist local athletes involved in Havasu’s chapter of the statewide organization.
Jim Wijnhamer, former head of delegation for Havasu’s chapter, shares that the Torch Run organization was invented on the basis of law enforcement officers supporting the athletes through fundraising and being present in their community.
“The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest grassroots fundraising organization for the Special Olympics,” Wijnhamer said. “With the leadership of Sgt. Lorne Jackson, he will bring the LETR movement in Lake Havasu City to another level through awareness and fundraising.”
Fifteen teams made up of five to 10 participants tried their hand at pulling the department’s armored Bearcat in the parking lot by the Rotary Park Ballfields. Weighing in at 18,000 pounds, each team was required to pull the vehicle a minimum of 100 yards, according to Sgt. Jackson.
Competitors were challenged with two pulling sessions that involved both downhill and uphill pulling of the Bearcat. A surprise iron man entry for a 5-man team was made by officers of the police department during the end of the first pulling session.
The entry fee of $200 paid by registrants was donated to the Special Olympics. Additional donations came from funds raised by the event’s raffle drawing and t-shirt sales.
“With what we’ve already gathered, we’ve already got over $4,000 in cash donations for the Special Olympics,” Sgt. Jackson said on Thursday evening.
Of the 15 teams that competed, an eight-man team affectionately named “Hairy Fairies” were chosen as the overall winner. Other teams were composed of local members of the Lake Havasu City Fire Department, Covenant Church, Lake Havasu High School and Feeling Good Fitness, amongst others.
Several athletes from the sports organization made an appearance at Saturday’s ceremonial event, with some attempting a Bearcat pull of their own. Attendees were welcomed to food trucks, a children’s bounce house and youth games. Children in attendance also had the opportunity to tour visiting firetrucks and police cars from local stations.
