Upon their return home, Vietnam veterans across the nation were often met with hostility and words fueled by anger. With terms like “baby killer” spewn at returning veterans, some of the men and women withheld knowledge about their participation in the war.
To honor and officially welcome home those who served during the Vietnam War, representatives from veteran-based organizations as well as the Lake Havasu City Council, have held a ceremony to acknowledge Vietnam veterans and their families.
Beginning 15 years ago, March 29 was proclaimed as Vietnam Veterans Day by the Tri-City Council, which is composed of the mayors from Havasu, Bullhead City and Kingman. The day is also recognized nationwide as a way to celebrate and honor those who served during that time period.
On Wednesday, local veterans and their families were invited to participate in this year’s Vietnam Veterans Day Outdoor Cookout, which provided a complimentary lunch cooked by the Lake Havasu City Elks Lodge #2399. The cookout was first initiated more than six years ago to welcome veterans in a safe and positive manner.
Close to 200 individuals attended Wednesday’s event to show their support while remembering the veterans who did not return from the war.
Having come from a military family herself, Jerri Bracamonte, committee member of the Vietnam Veterans Commemorative Partner Program, was appreciative of the local organizations that joined together to carry out Wednesday’s event.
“Everybody just kind of joins in and helps for today,” Bracamonte said. “(The event) means a lot to me because my whole family is in the military.”
Lake Havasu City Military Moms President Cindy Ritter shared her role in the event and spoke of her position with the city’s Veterans Resource Team, which are two of the organizations involved with supporting local veterans.
Being a part of the cookout for nearly six years, Ritter says the resource team assists veterans with services that they might need. The significance of Ritter’s role in the annual event allows her to recognize the veterans that did not receive a proper welcome home upon their departure from the war.
“This means a lot to me to see the city honoring them and honoring the Vietnam veterans that were treated extremely badly when they came home,” Ritter said. “My veterans are very, very important to me.”
