Houses are starting to pop up in a new subdivision on the northside of Havasu.
Viewpoint Estates, owned by developers Angelo Rinaldi and Dewey Davide, is nestled between North Point in Desert Hills and Lake Havasu, sharing its western border with Lake Havasu National Wildlife Area. The development started construction on the project comprised of 269 lots about two and a half years ago and the first 95 lots officially went up for sale in mid-March – just as social distancing and closures due to coronavirus started going into effect.
Chad Nelson, Team Leader of A-Team Coldwell Banker Realty, said 13 lots have been sold in the first two months. Two homes are already under construction, with five more ready to break ground after finishing up the permitting process.
“Sales have gone pretty well with what is going on,” Nelson said. “I think we may have been able to close to double that, because we have some investors and some builders who are waiting on the sidelines until they get their scope on the economy.”
The Viewpoint Estates is broken up into three phases with 95 lots already graded, hooked up to utilities and on the market for sale. The 94 lots slated to hit the market in phase two have also been graded, but the roads have not been paved yet and they have not hooked up utilities for phase two.
Nelson said phase two will likely start moving toward the market once about 40 lots have been sold in phase one.
“With where we are heading, I would anticipate that we would start phase two in probably about six months to a year,” he said.
Also included in the master plan is a clubhouse and common area that will be open to all residents and include a pool, pickle ball courts, bocce ball, a lounge and other amenities. Nelson said the development has received four bids to build the clubhouse, and hopes to break ground in the next couple of months. If everything stays on schedule, Nelson said the first residents could potentially start moving into the neighborhood within a year.
Nelson said lot prices range from $72,000 to $140,000 and houses are expected to range between $500,000 and $650,000. Nelson said buyers will be able to choose one of several stock home models available, but there are also five contractors involved with the project whom buyers can choose to customize their pads.
