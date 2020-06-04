In an effort to calm the nerves of the community, City Council candidate Nancy Campbell invited others for a candlelight walk along the Bridgewater Channel Thursday night.
“The stress of the news can be overwhelming. So I walk the channel in the morning to just escape a bit, so I invited others to do the same,” Campbell said. “It’s just a way of bringing the community together. It’s better to get out, get some exercise, smile at people and say hello than to stay home and watch the news.”
A group of roughly 15 sauntered up and down the channel as a breeze kicked up and temperatures cooled.
Campbell’s walk had no political motive behind it. She says she had the idea in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but the recent events surrounding the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis only heightened the need for it.
“We’re living in some crazy times, but we’re going to get through it,” she said. “I wanted to do this just so people can feel like they’re not so alone.”
Campbell noted the beauty of Lake Havasu and how people should get out and enjoy it as much as they can.
As for the town’s ability recover in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Campbell is confident in the town’s resolve, but does not want to be overly optimistic.
“This has really taken a toll on people and it’s not going to be easy for them to just bounce back,” she said.
Campbell will be unable to attend Saturday’s protest due to prior engagements, but she said she does support it.
