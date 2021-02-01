Classic trailers are hitting the road and heading to Havasu this week with the 7th Annual Vintage Trailer Rally at Lake Havasu State Park starting on Friday.
Part-time Lake Havasu resident Cherri Aikan, who organizes the Vintage Trailer Rally with her husband Mike, said the event will be a little bit different this year due to the ongoing covid pandemic. The gathering of vintage trailers — defined as 1980 or older — will not be open to the public for viewing like it has been in the past. Aikan also said the annual pot luck for campers was canceled at the request of the State Park, so campers will be on their own for dinner on Friday.
Even with the changes, Aikan said she is excited to be to host the annual camp out this weekend.
“People are excited to be able to get out,” she said. “They can stay in their trailers if they are uncomfortable being with anybody – that isn’t a problem. I think we are just kind of looking for the little things that we can still enjoy.”
Aikan said the event usually draws about 50 to 55 vintage campers. She said she isn’t sure how many to expect this year, but has already talked with several people who are planning to join in for the first time in 2021.
The event will be a little bit less formal this year, but Aikan said she has been trying to think of some optional social-distance friendly activities to get people outside and moving a little while they are here – like a scavenger hunt of various things in nature to have people look for.
But mostly, the Vintage Trailer Rally is about dry camping with other like-minded individuals.
Aikan said anyone with a camper older than 1980 is welcome to join anytime from Friday until Sunday. No registration is required, and there is no fee collected beyond Lake Havasu State Park’s camping fee.
Aikan said anyone with questions can call 360-708-7495.
