The covid-19 pandemic has affected and changed just about everything in the world as we know it. ASU Havasu wants to talk about those changes.
Starting this week, the campus will host virtual lectures for the community every Wednesday until March 10.
The first of the lectures in ASU Havasu’s “Community Colloquium on Pandemics” is this Wednesday and will be led by professor Cristen Mann. Entitled “Pandemic Impact on Supply Chains, Organizations and People,” this lecture will cover how the covid-19 pandemic affected supply chains around the world and what pandemic driven changes will happen moving forward.
On Feb. 17, professor Steven McCorkle will give a lecture titled “Science: How Should it Work? How Does it Work? And Why is it so Gosh Darn Confusing?” McCorkle will go back to basics and examine the principles of scientific research and look at how the internet age has affected our understanding or misunderstanding of science.
Professor Rebecca Lidstrom will be the lecturer for the Feb. 24 colloquium and will talk about our immune systems. Titled “The Immune System: Exactly How Does Our Body Fight off Diseases like covid,” Lidstrom will cover who the key players are in our immune system and how they fight disease.
Moving into March, professor Daryn Stover will give a lecture called “Genetic Sleuths: Tracing the Origin of Infectious Disease and Human Susceptibility” on the third. Stover will cover in her discussion how public health organizations teams investigate infectious diseases and the crucial role that genetics plays in those investigations.
Finally, professor Joshua Fishlock will host the last colloquium lecture on March 10. Fishlock’s lecture, called “If It Bleeds, It Leads: Balancing Risk Communication with A Commercial News Model,” will look at how the for profit model in the North American news industry has led to media outlets to prioritize ad revenue over public health.
Each lecture in the Community Colloquium series is free and open to the public, but registration is required to receive instructions on how to access the virtual lectures. To register for the entire series or just one lecture, go online to forms.gle/rx7LUmqjQvpUcFWn6.
