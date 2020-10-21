In the 10 days since Lake Havasu City’s secondary schools reopened their doors for hybrid learning, six students have tested positive for covid-19.
On Oct. 12, following a week of fall break, Lake Havasu Unified School District switched gears at all grade levels, launching into a full reopening at elementary schools and a hybrid learning format at secondary sites.
On that day, Lake Havasu High School confirmed its first student case, according to Thunderbolt Middle School nurse Tammie Dutton. As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been five additional student cases confirmed. The school’s current enrollment, as of Oct. 16 and excluding online academy students, is 1,620.
According to Dutton, since Sept. 8 — when Havasu students first re-entered classrooms for hybrid learning at the elementary level — there’s been a total of eight student cases and seven staff cases.
In September, Jamaica Elementary School reported four staff cases, and two staff cases were reported at Nautilus Elementary School. As of Oct. 12, a staff member and student of the same family tested positive at Oro Grande Classical Academy. As of Wednesday, one student has tested positive for covid-19 at Smoketree Elementary School.
The number of new coronavirus cases is slowly creeping up recently in Mohave County, with 91 new cases reported during the week of Oct. 10. The county has reported a total of 4,104 cases, with 3,664 recovered individuals as of Oct. 20. Havasu now has the highest number of total cases, with 1,219 positive results.
When positive cases are identified at LHUSD schools, district staff conduct a health investigation, which includes a survey of staff, students and parents to determine possible exposure and the extent of notification required, Director of Special Services Aggie Wolter said. Notices are then sent out to families of students who were in close contact with the individual(s) who tested positive.
Superintendent Rebecca Stone wrote in a September letter to parents that the district is “counting on every parent to assess their child each morning.” If students exhibit any covid-19 symptoms, they’re urged to stay home until they are fever-free for 24 hours and all other symptoms have improved.
All mitigation efforts and precautions are detailed in LHUSD’s Roadmap to Reopening, available to view on HavasuNews.com and lhusd.org.
“While we are taking many precautions, they do not remove the risk of exposure to covid-19,” Stone said. “Students and staff come to school each day with other students and staff who are also at risk of community exposure… We realize that positive covid-19 tests can be unsettling, but we are hopeful that our mitigation measures will minimize the risk of transmission in our schools.”
Families and students are invited to contact their school or district’s “covid-19 contact” at any time if they have any questions or concerns. Contact information can be found online at HavasuNews.com or lhusd.org.
Multiple attempts to reach Mohave County media representative Roger Galloway were unsuccessful as of Wednesday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.