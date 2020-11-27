Black Friday sales started off slowly at many of the major shopping centers on a chilly and windy day in Lake Havasu City, but by midafternoon stores were bustling on the busiest day of the year for retailers.
Black Friday looked a little bit different this year, with many national chains that traditionally kick off their sales on Thanksgiving evening electing to close for the holiday this year. Many of those businesses started Black Friday promotions ahead of time online, allowing customers to come buy the store and have their purchases brought out to the car.
Multiple national retailers throughout Havasu all said their stores were busy Friday, and said they looked to be on pace to match last year’s Black Friday turnout, but several local stores said they saw their sales increase from years past.
Havasu Olive & Garlic Co. had a particularly busy day on Friday. Co-owner Ashley Staples said they had already doubled their sales from last year several hours before closing for the day.
“There are tons of people out and about shopping,” Staples said. “Everybody is wearing masks and social distancing.”
Staples said many of the customers on Friday appeared to be getting an early start on their Christmas shopping, and everybody seemed to be in a cheerful mood. The same was true over at Havasu Gear in the English Village.
“I would say at least 90 percent of the shoppers today were not buying for themselves – they were buying gifts,” said Owner Buckleh Reynolds.
Reynolds said Havasu Gear saw a significant increase in Black Friday sales this year as well, though he said sales overall are better this year as the brand gains in notoriety. But he said there was definitely more foot traffic throughout the day in the English Village as a whole, especially earlier in the day.
Reynolds said the current coronavirus pandemic may have actually helped bring in customers to local stops who may otherwise have gone to larger cities.
“If anything I would say that people are shopping closer to home and people aren’t necessarily traveling to the cities right now,” Reynolds said. “I think they are more comfortable in the neighborhood. We are very grateful and thankful that locals decided to shop local.”
Susan Katz, with the Purple Leopard, said they had a steady stream of customers throughout the day at their storefront near McCulloch and Acoma but it hadn’t been overly busy at any given time. While the store wasn’t overwhelmed with shoppers in their first year back in a brick and mortar location, the Purple Leopard’s roots are in online sales and Katz guessed that they had roughly as many online sales as the previous year.
She said both Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday were big days for online sales.
“We do really well online, so we had over 80 packages to send out today,” she said. “We are really busy online, but we are still getting steady traffic at the store.”
