Out of a pool of 128,000 voters, Mohave County Recorder Kristi Blair says about 80,000 are expected to vote by mail due to concerns surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve never seen anything like this,” Blair said. “I anticipate you will be getting complaints about the sheer volume (of ballots to be counted) and the confusion that will be happening.”
According to Blair, mail-in registration for this year’s general election has surged as well. Those registration forms will be returned to the county recorder’s office on postcards, Blair said, with adhesive material that can place a strain on equipment used in sorting such forms. With Monday’s registration deadline approaching, the Recorder’s Office is expecting a challenge in processing them all.
“Nowhere in my career have I been touched by so many dedicated employees who are putting their heart into making sure that this election is a success,” Blair said this week at a special meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. “Failure is not an option.”
Blair says third-party organizations have been stepping in to try helping Mohave County residents in registering to vote, and mistakes have been made in recent weeks. Voters have received multiple registration notices, Blair said, and have erroneously been informed that they have not been registered to vote. According to Blair, voters have mistakenly believed such notifications have come from the recorder’s office, which has only added stress to her department.
“The amount of mail we’re getting, telling us what idiots we are, isn’t helpful,” Blair said.
Blair says each notice will contain, often in small print, information allowing registered voters to opt out of future notifications or contact information for voters to learn more about their registration. Voters who used MyArizonaVote to register for participation in this year’s election can visit the company’s website to see whether they are registered and if their votes have been accepted.
But according to Blair, voters who successfully register for this year’s election will have to do their part. That will mean signing their respective ballots as required, and doing so in a manner that matches signature records held by the county recorder’s office.
“It used to not be much of an issue for Mohave County,” Blair said. “But in the primary election, the number of people not signing their ballots – or who signed in a manner that didn’t match what we have in our system – tripled.”
Blair says the recorder’s office and election staff will accommodate Mohave County voters in any way necessary – even if it means elections staff will have to visit voters’ homes or nursing facilities.
Voters who register online for this year’s elections are asked to have their confirmation numbers ready and available to them, should they be needed for verification of their registration status.
“We don’t want voters to lose confidence in our process,” Blair said. “We’ll be fielding phones and managing calls, but this is something Mohave County has never seen. We’re asking for patience from voters.”
Blair says there is a possibility that any one Mohave County voter could receive two ballots by mail, due to timing issues. Only one such ballot will be counted, if found.
If ballots turned in are not signed on election day, a voter will have five days to visit the Mohave County Recorder’s Office in Kingman to do so.
