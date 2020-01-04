For about two years, Vision 2020 energized the community.
“Every time there was a cut – from 350 communities to 50, to 16, to eight – and we were on that list the community just came together,” Nexsen said.
“We had town halls and you could just see the enthusiasm by this community. We took second place and people were celebrating. So notwithstanding the projects not getting to where we need them to be today, one thing it did do was bring this community together.”
That unifying effect has continued on years after the contest wrapped up.
“As a community, we are now speaking with a unified voice on the importance of economic development, on the importance of water and on the importance of education – not just at the K-12 stage, but also in higher education with our partners at Mohave Community College and ASU Havasu,” Sheehy said.
“Those are huge wins, and now that we are all speaking with one voice and we are all moving in the same direction to diversify our economy and engage our community, to me that is the biggest win that we have had so far with the entire Vision 2020.”
Meanwhile, Sheehy said the priorities and tactics laid out in Vision 2020 continue to inform the decisions made by Lake Havasu City’s elected leaders.
“We use the principals that are identified in the plan when making decisions about things of that nature. It is a living, breathing document that we use to implement strategies that will make Lake Havasu City better today and for tomorrow,” he said. “It is a great demonstration of what the citizens want. Through community engagement we continue to have discussions with the citizens to check in and make sure that we are on track. So far, from what I am hearing from our citizens, they are happy with the results and the implementation strategies that we are using.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.