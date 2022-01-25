Three early concepts for what the Downtown Catalyst Project could eventually become are starting to consolidate into a single vision for the future park at McCulloch and Quiero, which will allow the architects to start preparing cost estimates associated with each element of the plan.
Dig Studios, the landscape architecture firm hired to design the Downtown Catalyst Project, attended the Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Board meeting via Zoom on Monday to give an update to the board on how plans have progressed since they last met in November. Dig Studios plans to provide a monthly update at every board meeting throughout the design process - which is expected to last into the fall.
Board members generally expressed their support for the updated plans presented during the meeting, while also providing some feedback for the architects to keep in mind as plans continue to solidify in the coming months. The two most common comments from the board and members of the public in attendance were to make sure to focus on attracting daily users to the park - rather than a space solely set up to cater to events - and a request to increase public outreach in an attempt to elicit more public feedback.
Chad Attenbury with Dig Studios told the board that they have gone through all of the comments that were received during public comments received in November and December about the three initial concepts that were presented at the last board meeting. Now, they are working to merge all of the best aspects of the three concepts into a single vision for the park - although he noted that it’s still early in the process and public comments will continue to be collected, considered and incorporated.
“The idea is to develop this into a single plan that we can move forward with,” Attenbury said. “Right now we have a single concept that still needs to develop into a schematic design.”
Attenbury went over the new “consolidated” concept with board members that he described as a hybrid of the previous concepts.
“At the first glance you will see this hub form,” Attenbury said. “This form that really derives itself from this high-end, high performance mechanical idea, but at this very large parks scale it allows itself to be an efficient way to bring people together. It provides a really focused gathering space in a simple, bold form. But at the same time, it really starts to provide a diversity of spaces.”
Attenbury said the large circular field of turf, which would be surrounded by a promenade and potentially some shade structures, would provide the central gathering space for the park while remaining versatile enough to be used in a variety of ways and using multiple different orientations.
He said the idea is to make the central circular space at least 20,000 square feet of turf - which would accommodate about 2,500 to 3,000. But he said that could be expanded for larger events by incorporating the 12-foot wide promenade itself, and some of the surrounding areas along the streets and Pima Wash.
The primary entrance to the park would be from the corner of McCulloch and Quiero, leading diagonally into the 1.5 acre park, but there would be multiple other entrances as well. The plan also accommodates multiple routes for vehicles to enter the area and allows easy access to any infrastructure for maintenance and service crews, or to bring in and out equipment for different events in the park.
Attenbury also mentioned that the current design leaves an area to the northwest of the property that would be a prime option for future development. The original plans for the Downtown Catalyst Project included a private-public partnership that would incorporate commercial spaces with public gathering spaces. Plans for private investment have since been put on hold indefinitely, due to trouble finding a private investor to commit to the project.
Restrooms
The updated plans include an area for restrooms near a secondary entrance into the park along McCulloch Boulevard next to Pima Wash - in the southeast corner of the property.
Attenbury said that particular location was selected both because it provides good access for people to use, and because it is an efficient location for utilities that the bathrooms would need in order to operate.
Attenbury said most of the architect’s attention on restrooms has been looking at various modular options for the park.
“These have really become much nicer in recent years, and there are a lot more options,” he said. “They can come with their own split-unit cooling apparatus and other things. So the goal here would be to place them in an efficient location in terms of utilities, and potentially then start to wrap them or look at ways that a canopy or other elements could start to integrate them into the park… But in a much more cost effective way, so we can get those integrated into the plan.”
Attenbury said another potential advantage of going with modular restrooms is that it would be easy to put in some to start, and add more restrooms in a future phase if and when they are needed.
Flexibility and phases
Brad Lang, with Last Architects, told the board that one of the overarching focuses throughout the design process is the budget. Councilmembers have been adamant that cost will be an important factor in approving any proposal, and as of now the city’s stated budget for construction is the roughly $750,000 left from the $1 million prize money from Havasu’s second place finish in the America’s Best Communities contest in 2017 when the Downtown Catalyst Project was initially conceived and identified as a priority for the city.
Lang said with that in mind, the developers are focusing on creating flexible designs that would create a fully functioning park in the first phase, while providing plans for possible future improvements if or when money is available in the future.
In addition to the possibility of restrooms being constructed in multiple phases, Lang mentioned plans for several sections of canopy around the promenade as a prime candidate to be completed in phases. In the current plans, the canopy would provide shade while the poles holding the canopy could also include lights and power hookups throughout the central portion of the park.
“Over time maybe the south canopy - the one that gives the most consistent shade - comes in first,” Lang said. “Then the west and east canopies can come in, in subsequent phases as budgets allow… This project does not break down if only one canopy can be erected to start. It remains still viable, it remains strong. We see that as one of the great selling points of this approach.”
Vice Chair Ashley Pascual told the architects that she appreciates having flexibility, but said she believes that providing shade will be an important aspect of the park and should not be put off with the intention of adding more shade later.
“I think that should be part of phase one,” she said.
Attenbury said that seating throughout the park is another prime candidate to be completed in phases.
“You can imagine some of those expanded street-scape areas being the first to bring in some seating, or focusing on furnishings where shade is available in phase one,” Attenbury said. “Then as it expands you could potentially expand furnishings where it becomes efficient along the promenade.”
Public engagement
During the call to the public David Diaz, who is a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, told the board that he would like to see more outreach and opportunities for the public to weigh in on the process. He noted that the open house held in December drew only about a dozen people, and that the public hearings during Parks and Recreation Board meetings are generally sparsely attended by members of the public.
Boardmember Christopher Gallaga said he would like to see these board meetings be used more as a public forum for citizens, and encouraged people to come listen to presentations for the park and provide feedback each month as the architects continue to update the board.
Attenbury said his firm has found that putting materials online, and a digital media campaign to get the plans out there can help to increase the amount of public input gathered compared to a single in-person meeting. He said a project Dig Studios recently completed held a public meeting that was attended by nine people, but they put the same survey online and got 90 responses. Attenbury said an additional digital media campaign over the course of three weeks ended up eliciting 900 responses.
Attenbury said Dig Studios would be happy to provide presentation materials, information, and graphics for the city to use online.
Pasual said she supports putting more information about the project online.
Moving forward
Attenbury said the architects are currently working on putting together a 30% schematic design for the city to review. Once that initial schematic design is completed in about three weeks, Attenbury said they can begin to focus on putting together some solid cost estimates tied to each part of the plans.
“We’ve had several construction projects that have gotten really up-to-date bids - just in the last 45 days,” he said. “So we have some back-of-the-napkin ideas about cost.”
Attenbury said the cost estimations are expected to take three more weeks after the 30% schematic design is completed. From there the plans will come back to the city, and likely the City Council, and they can start to narrow in on meeting various budget goals and restrictions, and determining which parts of the designs need to be completed in the first phase of construction, and what parts can be held for potential future improvements.
“The rubber really meets the road when we have a plan with a cost estimate,” Attenbury said. “That is when we will work with the city to decide what goes forward out of the concept to be developed in a construction package.”
But Attenbury said some parts have already been identified as requirements for the first phase of construction through early public input, such as improving the electrical infrastructure on the property and including at least some restroom facilities.
“It is very early on in the process still,” said Parks and Recreation Director Mike Kean. “We don’t expect a final product until the fall. We need to get the 30% schematic design so we can get some cost estimates into the budget and figure out where we are at. But it is still very early on in the process.”
The final product expected from Dig Studios will include overall designs for the park and accompanying cost estimates, in addition to construction documents for the first phase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.