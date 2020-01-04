For nearly two years, citizens of Lake Havasu City came together to identify the issues facing the community while piecing together a unified plan and priorities for how to best face those challenges. That plan became known as Vision 2020.
The process culminated in 2017 with Lake Havasu City being named runner up in the America’s Best Communities competition and receiving $2 million in prize money earmarked for three projects proposed by the community – the downtown catalyst project, the environmental learning center, and the co-work center. Although none of those projects have been completed or even started construction as we embark on 2020, officials say they are continuing to progress and have not been forgotten.
But Vision 2020 was about more than just the proposed projects that came out of it. The movement’s leaders point out that many of the smaller plans proposed through the process have already come to fruition, while the priorities and tactics identified in the plan continue to shape how the city approaches development and planning.
“The culmination of Vision 2020 is kind of a hard thing to wrestle,” said Lake Havasu City Partnership for Economic Development President James Gray. “The revitalization plan is not easy to put into one scope of work or one action item. I think it has produced a ton of results from the interaction of taking the community and stakeholders, putting them in a room, and getting them to talk about what they see as systematic problems and areas that are troublesome to them.”
