Here's a breakdown of the five pillars the Vision 2020 plan focused on:
Pillar 1: Economic development
Pillar one focused on growing the economy through helping new or small businesses to expand their operation, increasing the number of jobs, increasing the productivity of workers, and creating catalyst projects to stimulate new investment and development.
Gray said a look at the economic landscape shows a strong business climate in Havasu.
“The city is at record tax collections and commercial investment is through the roof right now,” Gray said. “We have had bigger total investments if you go back to the real boom days of ‘04 or ‘05 when we were doing a lot more residential. But we are doing a lot more commercial now. I think that really speaks to the power of the market.”
Other tangible examples of pillar one at work is the Creative Comrades which host First Fridays every month, the Economic Gardening aimed at businesses with more than $600,000 in revenue and 10 employees, and Start Up School for emerging businesses and entrepreneurs.
The idea for the downtown catalyst project and the co-work center were also developed by pillar one.
Pillar 2: Education and careers
The two main goals of pillar two were to “change the current downward trend in academic achievement,” and to, “create a skilled and employable talent pool to attract new businesses.”
In fact, education was at the forefront of the discussion when the Vision 2020 process first began.
“In that first town hall, the biggest problem was school funding and teacher retention,” Gray said. “Lake Havasu Unified School District has made three funding attempts that had failed, and they were kind of at a loss.”
So a group of residents from the town hall came together to campaign for a $49 million bond to improve school infrastructure and an override to make the district more competitive in hiring teachers. In 2016, the voters finally approved the additional funding.
“At that point they couldn’t even pay as much as Parker,” Gray said. “They just literally didn’t have the tools to compete with the school district right next to them. When they got those they shored up and became more competitive in the environment and people saw the retention of their children’s teachers rise.”
Pillar 3: Tourism
Pillar three focused on place development, tourism and hospitality excellence. Through the Vision 2020 process, the group decided that its main focus would be on creating a community wide customer service program.
Sheehy said that early in the process, they discovered the Tourism Ambassador Institute, which had already created a program similar to what their pillar was working on called the Certified Tourism Ambassador program.
The CTA program takes participants through four modules starting with “The Power of Tourism” and “General Customer Service.” The other two modules are specific to Lake Havasu City and its history, attractions and amenities.
“We have been able to see more engaged front-line hospitality and tourism workers and volunteers who are working with our visitors to showcase all the things to do in the Lake Havasu City area,” Sheehy said.
Since its inception in 2016, the CTA program has had 500 total graduates and Sheehy said about 85% of those have kept up with the annual recertification process.
Pillar 4: Water
The Vision 2020 plan charges the water pillar with protecting and maintaining the health of Lake Havasu and ensuring a stable supply of domestic water for today and for the future.
Charlie Cassens, a co-champion of pillar four who served as the City Manager during the Vision 2020 movement, said the water pillar has stayed at least partially intact since the contest, with its main goal to push the environmental learning center forward. The City has continued to push forward with the goals of ensuring a stable domestic water supply as officials have frequently spoken out against potential water transfers away from Colorado River adjacent communities. Lake Havasu City has also worked to improve its efficiency with a focus on recycling as much water as possible by using effluent (treated wastewater) for irrigation, along with many other programs to encourage prudent water use among local residents and businesses.
A complete list of water saving measures the city is taking can be found in the recently-released 2020 Water Conservation Plan.
Pillar 5: Community engagement
The Vision 2020 plan charged the community engagement pillar with bi-annual reporting on the progress being made, as well as hosting annual public meetings to reconnect with the public – the first of which was scheduled for Feb. 2018.
Although the 2018 public meeting never happened and nobody has kept up with the promised bi-annual reporting, Sheehy said the city still prioritizes citizen involvement and has continued to engage the community in other ways.
“There are just so many fronts that we continue to engage with citizens,” Sheehy said. “We get great feedback, and we also get great attendance. At Coffee with the Mayor and City Manager we are getting upwards of 100 citizens who are attending each month.”
City officials are also frequently seen giving updates on topics of interest at various civic organizations throughout town. “Through community organizations and the outreach that we do with civic clubs and fraternal clubs we are able to gage input from our citizens,” Sheehy said.
