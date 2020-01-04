Lake Havasu City was awarded $2 million dollars for its second place finish in the ABC competition.
That money was split four ways with $1 million going to the downtown catalyst project, identified as the most important by Vision 2020. Another $500,000 went to the environmental learning center, $400,000 to the co-working center, while $100,000 was split amongst the five pillars and spent on smaller projects such as the CTA and the internship program.
The environmental learning center spent its $500,000 on designs and conceptual renderings of the project that Cassens said he hopes will help attract outside investors who will help pay for the cost of construction.
Gray said the PED has been saving the $1 million for the downtown catalyst project, and the $400,000 for the co-working space in interest bearing accounts with the plan to use that money on construction. So far, the PED has paid for all concept renderings and designs for the projects out of its own budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.