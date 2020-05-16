AAA Travel is forecasting “a record low” for travel to and from Arizona on Memorial Day weekend this year. But as many already know, Lake Havasu City is a completely different story.
Memorial Day is a way for Havasu to mark the official start to the summer lake season, but the crowds got a head start over recent weeks. Havasu has seen an influx of visitors despite stay-at-home orders and pandemic restrictions. With Arizona’s stay-at-home order officially lifted this weekend, that shows no signs of slowing down.
“I expect our Memorial Day visitation to be on par with previous years,” GoLakeHavasu President Terence Concannon said. “Despite Governor Newsom extending the stay-at-home order through June to protect his residents, a large percentage of Southern Californians appear to be indifferent to the pandemic threat and have come back to Havasu in droves.”
The city is also anticipating “a high volume of visitors” as well, but they don’t have any exact estimates, City Manager Jess Knudson said. Most hotels have higher room rates next weekend, indicating Memorial Day travelers are expected.
Sgt. Kyler Cox of Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Boating Division said recently that he isn’t sure what to expect as far as Memorial Day crowds go in comparison to previous years, due to the fact that it’s been consistently busy on the lake recently — even on weekdays.
He also noted that due to mooring closures at Bridgewater Channel and other hotspots, boating traffic has shifted south, filling up areas like Copper Canyon, Steamboat Cove and the Sandbar — and more boats are out on the water consistently, rather than finding a spot to hunker down for the day.
That may continue to be the case for Memorial Day weekend, as the Bridgewater Channel will remain closed for mooring.
Mayor Cal Sheehy said the city is aiming for June 1 to lift the mooring restriction, in an effort to gradually reopen the city in accordance with national guidelines also being followed by the state.
The White House and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued “gating criteria” that states and regions are urged to satisfy before proceeding to a phased reopening. That criteria includes “a downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses” and “covid-like syndromic cases reported within a 14-day period” and a downward trajectory of documented cases “or positive tests as a percent of total tests within a 14-day period.”
Saturday was Havasu’s first mass coronavirus testing effort so far, and an estimated 400 tests were expected to be administered during the event.
Sheehy explained that June 1 allows for 14 days to pass after this mass testing was completed. This provides time for test results to come back and more data to be collected, painting a clearer picture of Havasu’s coronavirus numbers.
Both Sheehy and Concannon emphasized that the city’s top priority will always be the health and safety of the community.
“But Lake Havasu has to lead the way,” Concannon said. “We hope our restaurants, hotels and visitor services enact significant efforts to ensure the safety of our community, including facilitating social distance among guests and staff, keeping surfaces and hands sanitized at all times and making face- masks mandatory for all employees.”
The Partnership for Economic Development and Go Lake Havasu partnered to create #opentogether, “a program for the restaurants that standardizes our safety protocols, supplies them with awareness materials as well as sanitizer, which has been difficult to find,” he said.
Looking ahead to next weekend, Knudson hopes that “everyone takes the appropriate steps to protect themselves and everyone in the community by practicing good hygiene, staying at home when sick, maintaining physical distancing, and avoiding large groups.”
Sheehy is asking visitors and locals alike to be respectful and continue to practice physical distancing. He also urges visitors to “be mindful of the 55,000 people who call Lake Havasu City home.”
Concannon said his hope for this Memorial Day is the same as every Memorial Day — “that everyone who visits Havasu does so responsibly and respects our community.”
“And I hope our community treats our visitors with that same degree of respect,” he added.
