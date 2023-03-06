For Maureen and Glen Shafer of north Idaho, volunteering as Camp Hosts at various Bureau of Land Management (BLM) campgrounds and recreation areas has become somewhat of a passion.
“We were about to head back to Idaho in 2019 but learned there was still a lot of snow there. A friend told us about applying to become Camp Hosts so we applied and were at the BLM’s Bullfrog Day Use Area for three years. In April, 2022 we came to Rock House Visitor Center and here we are!” said Maureen. “We really love it here. We work with the best crew!”
As you walk into the Visitor Center you will be greeted by a warm and friendly volunteer, and will notice tables of a multitude of items and displays.
“It was really slow here until about September, so I busied myself by creating hands on displays for children,” she said. “I also wanted to have something for the adults so I have collected items of interest for them as well. I try to think of what interests people.”
Glen tends to the garbage detail and parking lot cleanup (wild burros like to frequent the area and leave evidence of having visited) and helps with Maureen’s larger projects and they both clean the restrooms. Maureen has created multiple wildlife displays including recording various bird and animal sounds for young hands to press and listen to. Currently she is building a replica of a copper mine entrance, complete with a light in the back to give an idea of what it may have been like for the many mine workers that used to occupy the area.
The Rock House Visitor Center is on the California side of the Colorado River and is part of the 1.3 million acres of land that the Lake Havasu BLM Field Office manages. “It starts at Interstate 40 to the north and extends down to the Salome/Windom area,” said BLM Park Ranger Heather Casares, who is in her second year. “The Rock House Visitor Center was pretty much dormant for a year until Maureen and Glen came,” she continued.
The Visitor Center boasts a large parking lot and a beautiful boat ramp. “It can
