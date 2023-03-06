For Maureen and Glen Shafer of north Idaho, volunteering as Camp Hosts at various Bureau of Land Management (BLM) campgrounds and recreation areas has become somewhat of a passion.

“We were about to head back to Idaho in 2019 but learned there was still a lot of snow there. A friend told us about applying to become Camp Hosts so we applied and were at the BLM’s Bullfrog Day Use Area for three years. In April, 2022 we came to Rock House Visitor Center and here we are!” said Maureen. “We really love it here. We work with the best crew!”

