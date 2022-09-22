High School students at Lake Havasu High School and across western Arizona can earn more than just their degree while at school.
Western Arizona Vocational Education/Joint Technological Education (WAVE/JTED) offers La Paz and Mohave County students, primarily in grades 10 and 12, career and technical classes that focus on subjects outside of the standard public school curriculum such as culinary and fire science.
The purpose of these courses and the WAVE/JTED district as a whole, Superintendent Amy West says, is for students to receive career training that prepares them for high-wage and high-skill careers.
“Our goal is to help students look at what they want to do and find the right path to help them get there,” West said.
According to West “the right path” looks different for every student. Through WAVE students can earn college credits, participate in on the job training and complete industry certifications that qualify them for immediate employment.
West says programs like culinary and fire science are well known but the CTE district offers much more opportunities like automotive repair, wielding, HVAC repair, early childcare and software design.
Currently, West says there are 144 students enrolled across four cities (Parker, Lake Havasu City, Kingman and Bullhead City) but the district’s focus right now is on growth.
West says she recently hired someone to help with that goal and to get the word out there that the opportunities WAVE offers go beyond just culinary and fire science.
“We want to try to figure out how to crack that code to make sure that more people are aware and get more kids to take advantage of (the opportunities),” West said. “I think sometimes kids don’t have the confidence that they can do this, but a lot more can. I really hope we can see (enrollment) grow.”
Below are examples of two of LHHS’s more popular CTE course and the ways in which they are helping students get a jumpstart on a potential career.
Early Childhood Education
Early Childhood Education is a CTE course that teaches its students how to educate young children by having them lead a class of 18 three to five years olds in a preschool connected to their classroom.
A typical day in early childhood education has high school students guiding a local preschooler in the Little Knights program through a lesson or activity like shaping Play-Doh into letters.
The class is a three-to-four-year program, taught by Mrs. Cathy Bagby and Mrs. Marie Hendry, who say the end game of the program is to have the student receive their Child Development Associate credential.
A CDA credential is required to work in any area preschool or daycares Bagby says. To meet all the requirements for a CDA students must spend 480 hours working with the kids in the preschool, complete a professional portfolio and have a verification visit from a CDA professional development specialist.
“Which means that a specialist comes and observes them running the preschool,” Bagby said.
Bagby teaches the first two years of the CTE courses which focus a lot on the theories behind early childhood education and speaking with the preschoolers.
“They do the transitions,” Bagby explained. “…leading them in different songs or fingerplays…They have to engage in conversation and get the kids to answer questions at a higher end level.”
In the final year or two of the program (A highly motivated student can get their CDA in three years Bagby says) Hendry works with the students in the preschool four days a week and in the classroom one day.
Hendry says her students learn how to create and then implement lesson plans like any qualified preschool educator would do.
“So, they are actually writing a lesson plan that would be modeled after any other school they would go to,” Hendry said. “It prepares them for when they go into college and have to write a lesson plan.”
Both Bagby and Hendry say that many of their students are going on to pursue a career in education and can think of 10 to 15 people in the district who went to the course including their two assistant teachers Michaela Delgado and Jordyn Gunderson.
However, students don’t always end up going down that career path, the two say. Some take the elective because they are interested in pediatric medical care or TV production on children programming or video game development.
“(Students) don’t necessarily have to go into teaching when they take this,” Bagby said.
Even if a student only ends up taking one year of early childhood education, Bagby says, they’ll still end up a little more prepared when they eventually have little students of their own.
“They are going to know how important early childhood is,” Bagby said. “…We know how important those first five years are and what needs to happen. So, they are going to hopefully take that with them to parenthood.”
App and Software Design
App and Software Design is one of the more popular CTE courses at Lake Havasu High School and a student who goes through all four years of the program can graduate with a state test and two certifications under their belt.
The intro course for first year students starts the class learning the basics of JavaScript, instructor Michelle Burke says, and game making programs that allow students to create their own basic games in the style of Mario Bros.
Second year students in the intermediate class switch to studying python, Burke says, but a lot of the class is spent getting the students ready to take the technical skills assessment test. The TSAs are online tests CTE students take to show they have attained “industry-validated knowledge and skills.”
“So, I have two years to cover all the curriculum and the standards and then the students take a 100 multiple choice question test that is under lock and key,” Burke said.
After completing the TSA, the students spend the remaining two years learning about Java, HTML and Unity along with studying to complete certifications in network security and information services.
Burke says the class focuses on just those two certifications but in the past she has had student’s successfully try for other certifications such as cybersecurity.
Many of her students, Burke says, go on to study some type of coding in college and find they feel more prepared than their classmates thanks to their time in Burke’s class.
