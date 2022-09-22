High School students at Lake Havasu High School and across western Arizona can earn more than just their degree while at school.

Western Arizona Vocational Education/Joint Technological Education (WAVE/JTED) offers La Paz and Mohave County students, primarily in grades 10 and 12, career and technical classes that focus on subjects outside of the standard public school curriculum such as culinary and fire science.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.