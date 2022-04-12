After a long process, Telesis Preparatory Academy will have high school sports.
Now officially a part of the Arizona Interscholastic Association, Telesis will offer its students the chance to participate in girls’ volleyball, boys and girls’ basketball and girls’ beach volleyball during the 2022-2023 school year at the division one level. Previously the preparatory academy only offered school athletics at the middle school level.
According to Telesis Athletic Director, Dan Kuch, the process to become sanctioned by the AIA took a year to complete, even after handing in the paperwork. Kuch says he is using the athletics program at Lake Havasu Unified School District as a guide for Telesis, but ultimately the two programs will have different goals.
Kuch says the three goals for the sports program at Telesis is to improve the mental and physical wellbeing of student-athletes, build positive character traits and foster a joy for athletics.
Kuch says Telesis decided to start off with three sports, one for each AIA season, so that teams were not competing against each other for athletes and coaches. Telesis teams will also only have varsity squads, which means less students sitting on the bench, Kuch said.
Telesis principal, Taria McGuigan, says she is happy Telesis is providing another opportunity to its 302 students to get more involved.
“(Having athletics) is a way to build school culture and helps make students feel like they belong to the school,” McGuigan said.
Telesis is currently expecting tax credit donations to help build the budding athletics program.
