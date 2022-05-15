Lake Havasu City is currently taking applications for volunteers to advise the council on several of the City Council’s boards, committees and commissions.
The council’s boards, committees, and commissions will get a shake up this summer with lots of appointed members set to reach their term limit on June 30. At the same time, the council will look to fill a brand new coalition with all new members.
The City Council has five standing advisory bodies meant to provide citizen input and recommendations to the council on matters under its purview: the Airport Advisory Board, the Planning and Zoning Commission, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Board of Adjustments, and the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System. The council also voted last month to create a Community Resource Coalition that does not have any members yet.
The airport and public safety retirement boards do not have any current or upcoming vacancies, but there will be multiple spots open in all of the council’s other advisory bodies this summer.
The Planning and Zoning Commission currently has an opening for one regular member and regular members Chad Nelson and Don Bergen are set to reach the end of their term on June 30 along with alternate members Matthew Mitchel and Sam Levin. The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board currently has two openings for regular members while three more will term-out next month including Guy Reynolds, Scott Welte, and student member Natalie Strader. The Board of Adjustment currently has openings for a regular member and three alternates with another spot opening up next month as Bergen reaches the end of his term on the board as well.
Last month the City Council created the Community Resource Coalition to help the city come up with a process to collect applications, vet requests, and advise the council on how to award the American Rescue Plan Act money that councilmembers have set aside to be distributed as grants to address a variety of social service shortfalls created or exacerbated by the covid pandemic. The coalition will have five regular members and two alternate members, all of which are still open and expected to be filled over the summer.
Applications to serve on any of the advisory bodies are available at City Hall, located at 2330 N. McCulloch Blvd., or it can be downloaded online atwww.lhcaz.gov/city-clerk/boards-commissions. The applications also contain more information about the responsibilities of each advisory body, qualifications to serve as a member, the body’s schedule, and more.
City Clerk Kelly Williams said the council is tentatively scheduled to appoint members to fill the openings during public hearings at its June 28 meeting. In order to be considered, all applications must be submitted to the city by the end of the business day on June 3.
“Applications will be reviewed and scheduled for interviews before the Application Review Panel who will provide a recommendation(s) of appointment to the City Council,” Williams said. “The City Clerk’s office will inform all applicants of their scheduled interview date and City Council meeting date when there application will be considered. All applicants are encouraged to attend the City Council meeting to answer any questions from the City Council.”
Williams said the review panel is tentatively scheduled to interview applicants for the various boards and commissions during the second or third week of June.
SIDEBAR:
Responsibilities of the boards
Community Resource Coalition
Openings in June: 5 regular members, 2 alternate members
· Develop a community resources request and evaluation process.
· Evaluate funding requests received.
· Recommend funding distributions to the City Council.
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
Openings in June: 4 regular members, 1 student member
· Reviews issues relating to parks and/or recreation policies and procedures.
· Makes recommendations to staff for City Council consideration.
· Establishes priorities for the development of parks and recreation facilities and/or programs.
Planning and Zoning Commission
Openings in June: 3 regular members, 2 alternate members
· Recommends regulations, codes and ordinances for consideration by the City Council.
· Hears requests for granting approval to various land use applications.
· Recommends various classes of land uses to the City Council.
· Conducts other business as permitted by state law and local ordinance.
Board of Adjustment
Openings in June: 2 regular members, 3 alternate members
· Hears and decides appeals of decisions of the Zoning Administrator by any aggrieved party.
· Hears and decides requests for variance from the terms of the City Code, Title 14 Zoning.
