Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation is seeking volunteers for the upcoming youth flag football and junior cheer program. Both programs rely on volunteers to operate and teach the fundamentals of youth sports, including teamwork and good sportsmanship. Volunteers must be at least 14 years old. For information, call Parks and Recreation at 928-453-8686 or register to volunteer online at https://www.lhcaz.gov/human-resources/volunteers.
